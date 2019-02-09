Workshop and sponsorships helps grant writers prepare winning proposals
CROWN POINT — Purdue Extension is offering The Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 14 and April 11 at Purdue Extension-Lake County, 2291 N. Main St. The Beginner's Guide to Grant Writing Workshop teaches grant writers of all skill levels how to prepare and submit a professional proposal. During the workshop, participants develop their ideas into written proposals. They learn about how to find funders as well as strategies for successful grant implementation. Registration is $175 per person and includes a workbook, reference materials and lunch both days. The Legacy Foundation is offering a $50 sponsorship to nonprofit and government agencies serving the Lake County area. State Farm is offering a $50 sponsorship to staff or volunteers of any 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization in Indiana. Registration is available by visiting http://bit.ly/BGGWSpring2019. For more information, contact Janet Reed at 219-755-3240 or reedjm@purdue.edu.
Bookmark Contest winners recognized
CHESTERTON — The Duneland School Board honored the six winners of the 50th Anniversary Bookmark Contest celebrating 50 years of Duneland. Students participating were to create a bookmark illustrating what they love about school to help celebrate. More than 173 entries were submitted from students in grades kindergarten through 6. Each of the students received 25 copies of their bookmark to share and a gift voucher for the Valparaiso Barnes and Noble bookstore.
Valpo sophomore receives “Realizing the Dream” scholarship
Lizzie Heisler '21 is the 2018–2019 recipient of the “Realizing the Dream” scholarship at Valparaiso University. The “Realizing the Dream” annual award recognizes outstanding academic success by awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a first-generation sophomore student who excelled during their freshman year. Heisler is a nursing major from Osceola, Indiana. She is a member of the Valparaiso University Chorale, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Student Nursing Association; is an Ambassador in Admission; and volunteers at the Humane Society and ETHOS Innovation Center.
Robotics team competes
St. John the Evangelist School's middle school Robotics teams competed at the Vex IQ Tournament. Both teams placed in the top ten during qualifications and competed in the finals round with one of the teams winning the Judges Award.
Nicole Baly, SJE's middle school math and STEM coordinator started the Robotics team, "to engage students in engineering and critical thinking skills from an early age. It also gives students who may not excel at sports an opportunity to be part of a team." At the tournaments students complete a teamwork challenge in which they work with another team to score points during a game and a robot skills challenge which requires the robot to run autonomously based on programs the students have developed. Baly hopes that, "through the Robotics program, students will develop an interest in engineering, programming and other STEM topics. It will also help them develop team work skills and learn the importance of working together."