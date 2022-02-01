Education roundup

Manchester University
Twenty-four Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Manchester University.
They include:
Justin Ahlgrain of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Diana Cisneros of East Chicago, majoring in English and psychology;
Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton, majoring in history;
Danielle Collins of Lowell, majoring in elementary education;
James Corgan of Hobart, majoring in psychology;
Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton, majoring in business management;
Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history;
Madison Fielder of Valparaiso, majoring in psychology and religious culture and psychology;
Katherine Filipas of Kouts, majoring in elementary education;
Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield, majoring in biology-chemistry and biology;
Peyton Horn of Crown Point,, majoring in exercise science and fitness and psychology;
Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry;
Emma Moore of LaPorte, majoring in educational studies;
Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in marketing and business management;
Elan Reid of Valparaiso, majoring in nursing;
Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, majoring in elementary education;
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in psychology;
Sieon Roberts of Hobart, majoring in instrumental music education;
Zachary Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, majoring in interdisciplinary;
Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in environmental studies;
Morgan Wozniak of Wanatah, majoring in accounting.