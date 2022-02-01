Education roundup

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchester University

Twenty-four Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Manchester University.

They include:

Justin Ahlgrain of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;

Diana Cisneros of East Chicago, majoring in English and psychology;

Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton, majoring in history;

Danielle Collins of Lowell, majoring in elementary education;

James Corgan of Hobart, majoring in psychology;

Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton, majoring in business management;

Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history;

Madison Fielder of Valparaiso, majoring in psychology and religious culture and psychology;

Katherine Filipas of Kouts, majoring in elementary education;

Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield, majoring in biology-chemistry and biology;

Peyton Horn of Crown Point,, majoring in exercise science and fitness and psychology;

Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry;

Emma Moore of LaPorte, majoring in educational studies;

Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station majoring in exercise science and fitness;

Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in marketing and business management;

Elan Reid of Valparaiso, majoring in nursing;

Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science and fitness;

Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, majoring in elementary education;

Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in psychology;

Sieon Roberts of Hobart, majoring in instrumental music education;

Zachary Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;

Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, majoring in interdisciplinary;

Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in environmental studies;

Morgan Wozniak of Wanatah, majoring in accounting.

