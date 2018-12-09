Heritage Excellence award winners
LANSING — The Heritage Excellence Awards for October and November have been held at Heritage Middle School in Lansing. A student from each grade level is chosen by their grade level team of teachers who recognize those students for consistently displaying a positive attitude and having good character, behavior, scholarship, attendance and being a role model for their peers. The Heritage Excellence Award winners for October are Myriam Abuel-Edam, fifth grade; Jordan Hayes, sixth grade; Dennis Hoskins, seventh grade, and Jasminne Monroy, eighth grade. Award winners for November are Sanyah Childs, fifth grade; Eion Ikner, sixth grade; Kamsy Okeke, seventh grade, and Tierra Staples, eighth grade.
Essay winner
St. John the Evangelist seventh-grader Evie Lesina composed an essay on "Why I Honor the American Flag." A number of students submitted essays to the annual essay contest sponsored by the St. John VFW. Evie's winning essay was read at the SJE Veterans Day Celebration. She wrote, " I honor the American flag because it stands for what I believe in. The American flag represents what had to happen for my home to become what it is today and what it will be tomorrow. People have so willingly fought for, not only my freedom, but for the whole country's, knowing that they may not come home. They willingly ignore the fact that they may never see or experience all that they love, including their family and friends."
Tops in academics, behavior and attendance
MICHIGAN CITY — Lake Hills STEM Elementary School rewarded about 150 students with a special field trip to see the movie, “Ralph Breals the Internet." The trip was part of a new school-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program that recognizes good grades, discipline and attendance each trimester. Second- and third-trimester incentives will include a bowling party and a school dance, and a final incentive for yearlong excellence will be a trip to Deep River Waterpark. The program is designed to foster, motivate and maintain positive school behaviors that help all students.
Fourth-graders graduate from Too Good For Drugs Program
MERRILLVILLE — Fourth-graders at Wood Elementary School graduated from the Too Good for Drugs program. They partnered with the Hobart Police Department. Too Good For Drugs is a program that instills a sense of confidence in kids and prepares them with the skills necessary to grow into happy, healthy adults. The Too Good For Drugs curriculum supports social and emotional learning to help kids gain confidence to make healthy choices and achieve success. Students in fourth grade learned how to set daily goals, identify emotions and feelings, and make healthy choices that help contribute to their overall health and well-being.
Scholarship awarded
Kevin Heerema of the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department received the very first scholarship from the Ryan Adam Kelly Foundation to pay his tuition to become a paramedic. The award was presented by Marie Buckingham, Ryan’s mom. Ryan was a fire cadet for LOFS. In 2010, Ryan was on his way to work when, while sitting at a stoplight, he was rear-ended in his SUV by a semi full of diesel fuel going 68 mph. He passed away a few days later. His mother, Marie, promised to keep his name alive and started her own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization called VOID INC. (Victims Of Impaired Driving). This funds the Ryan Adam Kelly Foundation, which she has set up to provide scholarships for students to become paramedics, EMTs or social workers specializing in drug and alcohol addiction.
SAFE announces winners of annual Red Ribbon poster contest
MERRILLVILLE — Supporting Addiction-Free Environments announced the winners of its annual Red Ribbon Poster Contest.
Linda Mendieta, a junior at Hammond High School, took top prize for her poster promoting a drug-free lifestyle. She won in a group of 63 young artists who submitted designs. Her poster will be featured on a billboard throughout December.
Among the 63 participants, 10 artists were awarded prizes, with first-place winners in each of the three designated categories winning an Apple iPad Mini 16G. Second- and third-place finishers will receive an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.
All other artists will receive a certificate of participation and a small prize.
Mendieta was named grand prize winner, while Nathan Colon (9th grade), Emily Bowen (10th grade), and Kimberly Pinto-Avalos (11th grade), each from River Forest High School, finished first, second and third, respectively, in the grades 9-12 division.
Brianna Coyle (fifth grade), Southridge School in Highland; Aly Nunez (eighth grade), Pierce Middle School, Merrillville, and Julianna Martin (seventh grade), Pierce Middle School, Merrillville, finished first, second and third, respectively, in the grades 5-8 division.
Tristan Matthews (fourth grade), Iddings, Merrillville; Grace Houchin (fourth grade), Southridge, Highland, and Makiya Taylor (third grade), Iddings, Merrillville, finished first, second and third, respectively, in the K-4 division.