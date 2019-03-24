Harlem Wizards coming to Hanover Central High
CEDAR LAKE — Through the wizardry of the Hanover Central High School PTSO, the Harlem Wizards are coming to town on April 4 at the school, 10120 W. 133rd Ave. The family-friendly event will support the work of the PTSO on behalf of Hanover High School students. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7. General admission tickets start at $10. Tickets are available at harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/132599. The PTSO is also selling tickets for a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a $500 gift certificate to Puntillo and Crane Orthodontics. Tickets for the raffles can be purchased at squareup.com/store/hcptso. Winners will be drawn the night of the event and do not need to be present to win.
Disney comes to Nativity
PORTAGE — Disney comes to Nativity is the theme of the spaghetti dinner fundraiser being held 6 to 9 p.m. April 6 at 2929 Willowcreek Road. There will be a dinner, along with games prizes, popcorn, bingo, cake walk and more.
Two-week program open to high school students
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will offer its first Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Summer Camp weekdays from July 8 through July 19 on the Hammond Campus. The PNW Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering will host the camp, which will offer high school students the opportunity to learn AI/ML concepts and implement them in fun game-based programming platforms. The two-week session will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each weekday. Students must be entering ninth grade or higher in fall 2019 to be eligible to attend. The application deadline is June 7 and cost per student is $100. visit www.pnw.edu/ai-camp, or contact Rose Benoit at 219-989-3106 or benoitr@pnw.edu.
Chess teams qualify
St. Mary Catholic Community School’s Chess Team participated in the Scholastic Chess of Indiana Team Regional Tournament in Hammond. This is the biggest regional in the state with over 400 students competing from as far as Layfayette. Thirty-five St. Mary’s students on eight teams participated in the all-day tournament. All eight St. Mary's teams qualified to advance to the state tournament at the end of March in Martinsville, Indiana. “We would have been very pleased if even just one or two teams made it to state. Having all eight teams make it was very impressive. We’re very proud of these youngsters and their coaches,” said St. Mary’s principal, Tom Ruiz.
Liberty Elementary students celebrate Black History Month
Liberty Elementary School fourth grade students celebrated Black History Month by researching a famous African American. Using the research, they wrote a speech about their famous person's life. Students then participated in a Living Statue Museum where they dressed up as their person and presented their speech to students and teachers.
Paper airplane engineers face off in STEM Challenge
Barker Middle School held its third quarterly “STEM Community Challenge” last month. This quarter’s challenge was to design a paper airplane that would fly the farthest distance. Students on several Barker teams took on teams from elementary schools and area businesses and organizations. The winners are: third place, Coolspring Elementary 6th grade "Apex Legends"; second place, Barker Mr. Trotter's IMPACT group; first place tie: Barker Pol's IMPACT group & Barker Callaway's IMPACT group. The first place teams both designed a plane that traveled the entire distance of the school gym and hit the wall each time in a three-round “fly-off finale.”
Math bowl competition
PORTAGE — The Myers Math Team competed at the 2019 Math Bowl. This competition took place at Portage High School last month. Fourteen schools from the region participated. Myers had an overall score of 16 out of 32 possible points.
Math competition
St. John the Evangelist School's math team concluded their season by competing in the statewide Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) M.A.T.H Bowl. Math team members are Ethan Bisaga, Regan Boyle, Christian Czarnik, Teo Olmstead, R.J. Risos, Carson Shafer, Gabe Zemaitis, Justin Carlson, Rocco Allegretti, Silvia Devine, Rachel Linz, Ivan Mastalski, Kaitlyn Nichols, Kate Sippel, Nora Sippel, Abigail Wozniak, Jack Ziegelhofer. Coaches Brenda Fanno and Christy Nichols.
MPA Academic Challenge Team Wins Big at 2019 Regionals
Morgan Park Academy’s Academic Challenge team began its postseason push with top scores across all math and science categories in regional competition at the University of St. Francis last month. Teaming up to advance to March sectionals were seniors Murphy Chen, Bryan Coronado, Ethan Deng, Tony Tang, Will Wei, and William Zhang; junior Celeste Kettaneh; sophomores Brycen Worsham and Oscar Zhang; and freshmen Tom Gu and Merlin Mo. Medalists are: Murphy Chen, Bryan Coronado, Ethan Deng, Celeste Kettaneh, Merlin Mo, Tony Tang, Will Fei, Oscar Zhang and William Zhang.
Chesterton High School BPA Club students place at State Competition
The Chesterton High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) Club participated in the BPA State Leadership Conference on March 12 in Indianapolis. Three students — Hadyn Malackowski, Xavier Pittman and Max Cohen — qualified to participate in the National Leadership Conference on May 1-5 in Anaheim, California.
The 3 state winners and their events and places are:
- Haydn Malackowski: 5th place Intermediate Word Processing and Fundamental Word Processing
- Xavier Pittman: Fundamental Account (eighth place) and Personal Finance (second place)
- Max Cohen: Intermediate Word Processing (first place)
The other students who competed at the state level along with the events they competed in are:
- Braxton Martorano: Business Law & Ethics
- Samuel Teal: Banking & Finance and Business Law & Ethics
- Gavin Bonner: Entrepreneurship and Video Production team
- John Gerth: Fundamental Accounting
- Jack Whitten: Video Production Team
- David Sharp: Payroll Accounting
- Nalani Malackowski: Advanced Office Systems & Procedures
- Robert Kallay: Database Applications
- Azeez Lakhani: Prepared Speech
- Aiden Li: Fundamentals of Web Design