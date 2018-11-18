VCS looking for military veterans
Valparaiso Community Schools is looking for military veterans who left high school, before graduating, to serve in WWII, Korea or Vietnam. These veterans may be eligible to receive a high school diploma through Valparaiso Community Schools. Indiana code 20-20-7 allows the issuance of a high school diploma to veterans who attended public or nonpublic high school in Indiana prior to military service, had been a student in good standing, had not graduated or received a diploma because of leaving high school for military service, and been honorably discharged from the armed forces of the United States. Valparaiso Community Schools would like to invite these veterans to join the Class of 2019 at their commencement ceremony to receive their diplomas. Qualifying veterans will need to complete necessary paperwork as soon as possible. If you or someone you know may qualify, contact the Valparaiso Community Schools central office at 219-531-3000.
National Honor Society members inducted
CEDAR LAKE — Twenty-six new members of the Hanover Central High School National Honor Society joined 16 existing society members at their induction ceremony earlier this month. The students requested and received words of wisdom from guest speaker and teacher Michelle Duffy. New members inducted were: Lauren Koontz, Megan Clark, Rachel Fleszewski, Brooke McCune, Megan Mace, Cecelia Phillips, Nerissa Fezler, Jessica Meier, Christina De Lange, Tiffany Lange, Reilly Parker, Sydney Reinbold, Elise Kratkoczki, Sadie Naughton, Marissa Metcalfe, Leo Gliwa, Reagan Noel, James Erickson, Carina Bolanos, Brianna Nirtaut, Phoebe Ruiz, Amanda Schreiber, Phoebe Tomac, Brett Driscoll, Jade Westerhoff and Dominick Amadio.
Hebron Haunted House raises funds
Hebron’s National Junior Honor Society, along with students from Hebron’s National Honor Society, and many other students, parents and staff from Hebron hosted its 18th annual Haunted House during fall break. Prior to a very intensive service project, all the students involved took a field trip to see a special viewing of the movie "Goosebumps 2." Students that went on the trip also received a complimentary "Goosebumps" bag, and stopped for lunch before returning to school. The theme of the haunted house this year was "Goosebumps" and featured such stories as The Haunted Mask, Scarecrows Walk at Midnight, The Dead House and much more. Participants walked through 10 different rooms, including an outside area. The students raised $9,350. All of this money will be used to help buy gifts for families in need from their community at Christmas.
Barker student wins essay contest
The Barker Middle School seventh-grade English Language Arts & Reading classes of teacher Greg Olson participated in the "Patriot's Pen" essay contest this fall. The "Patriot's Pen" contest is sponsored by the VFW Post 2536. This year's essay theme was "Why I Honor the American Flag." Olson's classes researched and wrote about the theme as a project in his class. Seventh-grader Kah'Lil Gipson won $25 and his essay will advance to compete against other students in the Region.
VU student gets scholarship for flight training
Clarice Tweeten is a senior at Valparaiso University. She is an English major, but when the Aviation Program opened at Valparaiso University last year, she decided to register for the Associates Program in addition to her English degree. Paying for flight training on top of college tuition is expensive. Valparaiso University alumnus and pilot Bernie Doyle, of Chesterton, approached Eagle Aircraft, where Tweeten does her flight training, last fall about offering a scholarship to a VU student who is in the aviation program. Eagle Aircraft was thrilled to connect Doyle with one of the Valparaiso University aviation students. Any help the students can get towards their flight training is appreciated. Eagle Aircraft owner Joy Slegers and Student Advocate Holly Starkey suggested Tweeten for the scholarship because she is going to be the first VU student to go through the entire Aviation Program and graduate as a commercial pilot. Doyle has set aside additional funds and hopes to award a scholarship for one of Valparaiso University aviation students next year as well.
Michigan City High School honors veterans
Michigan City High School conducted a ceremony to honor veterans. The ceremony was conducted by the school band, choir and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) and was open to the public. The guest speaker was state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores. He cited the example of Michigan City native and Medal of Honor recipient Danny Bruce of what it means to serve your country. Bohacek encouraged the students to use Bruce’s example of total unselfishness to the point of giving his life to save his fellow Marines to emulate in their own lives for their fellow Americans.
AT&T donates $10K for Ivy Tech tech
program for high school students
VALPARAISO — A $10,000 AT&T Aspire contribution to the Ivy Tech Foundation has provided a technology boost to an Ivy Tech Community College data and security program aimed at high school students. The foundation will utilize its AT&T funding to purchase routers, allowing the community college to fully implement a state-of-the-art Data and Cyber Security Computer Lab in its computing and informatics program. Ivy Tech plans to recruit 100 current Early College and Dual Credit high school students from Northwest Indiana to participate in the program each semester. The local high school students will assemble the routers on their own; the technology will then be used to complement classroom and lab activities.
Steel City students win New York
Times podcasting contest
Current ninth-graders at Steel City Academy — Erin Addison, Evan Addison and Andre Arevalo — won the first New York Times Student Podcasting Contest. More than 675 submissions were submitted from across the country and the Steel City students were one of 10 winners selected. The contest offered teenagers an opportunity to use their voices to share stories from their communities. The Steel City students chose to interview the Gary Redevelopment team to get perspective about the future planning of their city. The Steel City Podcasters began as a Gear and Flame Week Course in 2016 led by Bill Healy, a freelance journalist from Chicago who produces StoryCorps for WBEZ and teaches documentary radio at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.