Education roundup

McKendree University
Two Region residents have been named to the Dean's List at McKendree University.
They are Shelby Benn of Lansing and Shanece Kersh of South Holland.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Nathaniel Klingensmith of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Manchester University
Manchester University announces its spring 2021 Undergraduate Dean's List.
It includes Justin Ahlgrain of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Becca Colbert of Chesterton, majoring in history;
Nikea Davis of Merrillville, majoring in biology;
Audrey Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history;
Lucas Fontanez of Lowell, majoring in biology;
Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, majoring in early childhood and elementary education;
Dakota Goetz of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Josh Gonzalez of Portage, majoring in environmental studies;
Princess Graham of Merrillville, majoring in social work;
Tanner Greenholt of Lowell, with an undeclared major;
Peyton Horn of Crown Point, majoring in exercise science and fitness and psychology;
Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry;
Ania Ksiezyc of LaPorte, majoring in environmental studies and art;
Madie Livinghouse of LaPorte, majoring in early childhood and elementary education;
Alexis Mokos of Cedar Lake, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Ja'Anei Murphy of Hammond, majoring in political science;
Matthew Neff of LaPorte, majoring in biology-chemistry;
Dylan Olson of Valparaiso, majoring in history;
Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in business management and marketing;
Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in psychology;
Kobe Roberson of Michigan City, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Heather Steele of Lake Village; majoring in early childhood and elementary education;
Lyriel Steinberg of Wheatfield, majoring in elementary education;
Nicholas Surber of Crown Point, majoring in sociology;
Zach Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Kendal Torrence of Lowell, majoring in sociology;
Anna Wright of Chesterton, majoring in psychology.
University of Nebraska
Daniel James Cappo, a graduate student from Munster, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Nebraska. He has earned a Master of Professional Accountancy.
Ithaca College
Two Region residents recently graduated from Ithaca College.
They are Benjamin Basem of Schererville, who graduated with a bachelor of science in Cinema and Photography, and Jordan Szymanski of Munster, who graduated with a BFA in Writing for Film,TV.
Additionally, two Region residents have been named to the Dean's List at Ithica College.
They are Soncerae Hamiter of Calumet City and Jordan Szymanski of Munster.