Education roundup

Lyriel Steinberg of Wheatfield, majoring in elementary education;

Nicholas Surber of Crown Point, majoring in sociology;

Zach Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;

Kendal Torrence of Lowell, majoring in sociology;

Anna Wright of Chesterton, majoring in psychology.

University of Nebraska

Daniel James Cappo, a graduate student from Munster, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Nebraska. He has earned a Master of Professional Accountancy.

Ithaca College

Two Region residents recently graduated from Ithaca College.

They are Benjamin Basem of Schererville, who graduated with a bachelor of science in Cinema and Photography, and Jordan Szymanski of Munster, who graduated with a BFA in Writing for Film,TV.

Additionally, two Region residents have been named to the Dean's List at Ithica College.

They are Soncerae Hamiter of Calumet City and Jordan Szymanski of Munster.

