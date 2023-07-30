University of Notre Dame

Elizabeth M. Fesko, of Dyer, has been named to the Dean's List in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2022 semester.

Monmouth College

Several area students have been named to the honor list at Monmouth College.

They include Xandru Borst of Schererville, Mason Martisauskas of Merrillville, and Jaydon Wilbon of Crown Point.

University of Tampa

The University of Tampa has honored 2,007 students who were named to the dean's list for the Spring 2023 semester.

Region students named to that list include Desiree Holmes of DeMotte, a Junior majoring in Management BS;

Maria Ramos of Dyer, a Sophomore majoring in Allied Health BS;

Elise Gluth of Highland, a Junior majoring in Nursing BSN;

Alissa Schutz of Valparaiso, a Sophomore majoring in Political Science BA;

SUNY Oneonta

Samantha Henderson, of Valparaiso, was one of more than 1,100 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the spring 2023 semester. Henderson is studying Music Industry at SUNY Oneonta.

Trine University

Two Region students are among t hose who have completed degree requirements from Trine University for the end of the first summer 2023 term.

They include Martine Bullock of Merrillville, completing a degree in Grad Cert Elementary Education Pedagogy, and Tiffany Larkins of Gary, completing a degree in Grad Cert Elementary Education Pedagogy.

Phi Kappa Phi

Karisa Candreva of Crown Point has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

She is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive the fellowship.

She received a bachelor's degree in natural resources and environmental management from Ball State University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Candreva will pursue a Juris Doctor in natural resources and environmental law at Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

Spokane Falls Community College

Michael Marquez, of Lansing, has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for Spring quarter 2023.

