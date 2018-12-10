Westchester Intermediate Food Drive
Westchester Intermediate School students and staff participated in a community service project collecting canned goods and nonperishable food items to donate this holiday season to the local Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry.
MCHS MCJROTC competes in Cyber Patriot
The cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps participated in Cyber Patriot, the national cyber security game for high school students. Students act as managers of an organization’s information system, defending and counter attacking a cyberattack. MCHS competed in the second round of the competition on Dec. 7. The state qualifying round to advance in the competition will be in January. The regional round is in February, and the national championship will be held in Baltimore, Maryland, in March. If the cadets qualify, the trip would be funded by the Marine Corps.
Dancing through an Hour of Code
CEDAR LAKE — Students at Lincoln Elementary School participated in The Hour of Code, a nationwide initiative by Computer Science Education Week and Code.org to introduce students to computer science and computer programming. "The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science— anybody can learn the basics," said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org.”
Salk Elementary gives to Arianna’s Heart
MERRILLVILLE — Arianna’s Heart is a charity organization that was started by a young lady who spent a large part of her life in foster care. The organization wants to share a little love and hope to foster children. Recently, Salk families were asked to make donations for the drawstring bags. The bags were filled with items of comfort and necessity for children in KidsPeace Foster Care in Merrillville. Bags were distributed to the children.