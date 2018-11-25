Spaghetti supper success
CROWN POINT — Another Spaghetti Supper has come and gone at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point. “It was great to see so many wonderful people attend Spaghetti Supper once again this year. This event is about far more than just a good meal. It’s about community,” said the school’s principal, Tom Ruiz.
Two parents headed up the event, Tricia Bellich and Emily Briseno. Briseno chaired this year’s event, with Bellich as her adviser. The committee also included members Nina Bronson and Susan Yadron who chaired the Country Store. The committee is already planning Spaghetti Supper No. 58.
Munster senior selected to American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choir
Munster High School senior Anu Arora auditioned for and was accepted into the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National SSAA Honor Choir. Students submitted audition recordings for the honor of performing at the ACDA National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri. Arora will represent Munster High School as one of approximately 220 singers, selected from around the country, who will rehearse their music selections. The National SSAA Honor Choir will perform a concert in front of thousands of choral directors, fellow musicians and guests in attendance on the final day of the conference, March 2.