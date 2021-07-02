 Skip to main content
Education Roundup

Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Ilivia Horsfall of Valparaiso was among the graduates.

University of Alabama

 For the sixth year in a row, The University of Alabama led the Southeastern Conference's Spring Academic Honor Roll, earning 151 accolades.

The Crimson Tide's women's track and field and rowing teams led the way with 35 and 33 honorees, respectively. The women's track and field total ranked third most of any program in the SEC this spring. Alabama also led the conference in men's tennis honorees with 12 and women's golf recipients with eight.

Rachael Tullis of Valparaiso was among those appearing on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

