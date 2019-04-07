Valpo Professor honored for excellence in research and creative work
VALPARAISO — Shahin Nudehi, Ph.D., P.E., associate professor of mechanical engineering and bioengineering at Valparaiso University’s College of Engineering and the Frederick F. Jenny Professor of Emerging Technology for 2018–2020, received the University’s Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Work for 2019.
Nudehi teaches courses throughout the College’s bachelor’s programs, including bioengineering, electrical and mechanical engineering. In addition to teaching, Nudehi also works to create opportunities for undergraduate students to engage in significant research projects.
In addition, Nudehi worked with students to design and fabricate an ultra-low pressure transducer for Dwyer Instruments to create a sensor that is capable of measuring tiny pressure changes for medical instruments. Dwyer filed two design patents at the end of this project and included Nudehi and his students on the list of inventors.
Nudehi will be recognized for his achievements at the University’s Scholarship and Creative Works Reception, hosted by the Christopher Center Library and the Office of the Provost. This reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. May 6 in the Christopher Center Community Room.
Barker students have a big heart
MICHIGAN CITY — Students at Barker Middle School in Michigan City have raised $1,805 to support the American Heart Association through a "Kids Heart Challenge" fundraiser.
For a minimum donation of $5, students reported to the gym during the last class period before spring break for some heart-healthy activities: they played either dodgeball or "Omnikin ball" — which is played with a giant ball on a volleyball court. This year, the event took place on March 29 and more than 200 students took part. The effort was spearheaded and promoted by the Barker Student Council and teacher adviser Mariah Pol; Gym activities were organized by teacher Bruce Parker.
Barker’s top fundraiser was seventh-grader Madison Rabatine, who brought in $600 for the cause. She says most of the funds were donated by relatives, in memory of her father, Wallace Rabatine, who died of a heart condition when she was 7 years old.
Thunder Squadron Cadets promoted; two become officers
LANSING — Civil Air Patrol’s Thunder Squadron promoted several cadets. Among those who moved up in ranks were two cadets who competed Phase 2 of the Cadet Program and earned the General Billy Mitchell Award. Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Elliot Basem and Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Bronas will now serve in officer roles. C/2Lt Basem serves as the unit's Cadet Aerospace Education Officer and is a representative for Thunder with the Group 2 Cadet Advisory Council. C/2Lt Bronas serves as the unit's Deputy Cadet Commander. Also promoted were Cadet Senior Airman Nicholas Lopez, Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Saylor Santori, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant John Morgan and Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Ian Steinweg. Several new cadets also earned their first stripe and the rank of Airman. Those who completed this first achievement in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program are Cadet Airman Jonathan Pattara, Cadet Airman Cody Ziemkowski, Cadet Airman Tyler Dahlstrom and Cadet Airman Evan Landrum.
Student Hunger Drive
Michigan City High School participated in the Northern Indiana Student Hunger Drive. National Honor Society President Evangelea Dabagia and Hunger Drive Chair Kasey Halfacre presented a check for $322.92 and a large number of canned goods to Major Dale Simmons of the Michigan City Salvation Army food pantry last month. The Student Hunger Drive is a year-long initiative; Michigan City Area Schools generates over two tons of food donations annually for the cause.