Bishop Noll junior visits Washington, D.C., with other young leaders
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute junior Anthony Pizana, of Hobart, was selected to be a leader at the Washington Youth Leader Seminar, which is run by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). This annual leadership development program brings together 50+ future Latino leaders from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to participate in five days of leadership and advocacy training and peer bonding exercises. Pizana, who attended elementary school at St. Bridget School in Hobart and St. Mary School in Griffith, was chosen to be a representative for Indiana because he has been involved in LULAC, the nation’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization, since he was young. He currently works with the LULAC Duneland Council #5016 in Chesterton, which helps high school students who struggle financially receive college scholarships.
Chess club tourney
St. Mary Catholic Community School’s Chess Club competed in the Scholastic Chess of Indiana individual regional tournament at Morton High School in Hammond. Those who reached the highest levels qualified for the state tournament. This year St. Mary’s had 19 qualify.
Teachers donate to foundation
Teachers at Hanover Central High School in Cedar Lake made the choice to forego their annual ‘Secret Santa’ gift exchange and contribute to the future of education at all Hanover Schools. Founded about a year ago, the Hanover Schools Education Foundation (HSEF) provides scholarships for students and educator grants for teachers. Assistant Principal and Dean of Students Lori Bathurst and Spanish teacher Steve Gustas, who serves on the Advisory Committee of the HSEF, organized the effort at the high school. The annual Secret Santa gift exchange among teachers and staff was replaced with a fundraiser to benefit HSEF. Seven gift baskets of varying kinds were donated by departments and staff and raffle tickets were sold for a chance to win one of the baskets. Winners were announced at the annual holiday party for teachers, guidance department and administrative staff. At the January meeting of the HSEF Bathurst and Gustas presented a check for $400 to the HSEF.
Krueger announces Geo Bee winners
Approximately 360 students at Krueger Middle School participated in the school-level competition of the National Geographic GeoBee in late November/early December. The top 10 students advanced to the final school competition. Last month, Wyatt Bauer, a 7th grade student, won first place; Issac Williams, an 8th grade student, took second, and James Symons, a 7th grade student, finished third. The school-level competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students' curiosity about the world. At Krueger, the contest is coordinated by teacher Janine Peo.
Indiana Sheriff's Assocation student scholarship announcement
Indiana Sheriff’s Association (ISA) will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately forty (40) $750-dollar scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state. To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enrolled as a full-time student (12 credit hours). Applications are available from any high school counselor or at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the ISA website: www.indianasheriff.org. The applications must be completed and received by the ISA on or before April 1.
Michigan City High School MCJROTC competes in Cyber Patriot
The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) participated in the third round of Cyber Patriot. This was the state qualifying round to determine advancement to the regional and national rounds. The national championship will be held in Baltimore, Maryland in March. The team is advised by Ralph Gee, the MCHS Engineering Technology Instructor at MCHS, as well as the Robotics coach.
PHS teacher awarded Project Lead the Way grant for Computer Science course
Portage High School’s course list will include a Computer Science class next year, thanks to a grant from the organization Project Lead the Way. PHS PLTW teacher John Hruskocy was awarded a grant to attend training this summer to teach a new Computer Science Essentials course, which will be offered to students in grades 9 through 12 in the 2019-2020 school year. According to Hruskocy, the middle schools’ PLTW programs include a computer science class, and this new course at the high school is meant to bridge the gap between what students learn at the middle school and high school levels. Offering this class also allows the PLTW teachers at the high school to revamp the Computer Science pathway. There will be no prerequisite for students wanting to take the course next school year. Computer Science Essentials will serve as the foundational course for students wanting to further their studies in Computer Science 1 (Principles) or the Advanced Placement Computer Science course.