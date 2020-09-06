Edwin Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.

"He irritated it a little bit," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "It didn't make sense to keep him going. So we had to make the move there. Right now he's day-to-day. He's been managing it the whole season."

The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.

"He continues to chip away and that's what he does," Renteria said of Encarnación. "He got a pitch he could handle and put it in the water. He's a professional. I don't have to worry about Edwin. He's going to continue to do what he does."

Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.