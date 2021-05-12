Eevee
WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox stars
A Hammond native who started out cutting hair for $5 in his grandparents' home is giving haircuts in a tricked-out Mercedes truck to White Sox stars like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreau and Luis Robert.
A new era of gaming, dining and entertainment in Northwest Indiana begins at 5 p.m. Friday when officials press "play" and open the doors of the Hard Rock Casino to the public for the first time.
Frederick Keys 45, of Ford Heights, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The girl said she met the then-18-year-old in September 2020 on Snapchat and told him she had just turned 14, according to police.
This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
"I remember showering the day after and feeling so dirty," the sexual assault survivor said. "I brushed my teeth over and over. ... I just didn't know how I could ever be able to feel clean again."
The man's final cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
A new concert and wedding venue is going to rock in the long-struggling Griffith Park Plaza in north Griffith.
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead early Monday in the driveway of an auto repair shop, an official said.
"There was no sexual misconduct," Elijah Fleming said at one point during this initial hearing before being advised by a defense attorney to exercise his right to remain silent.