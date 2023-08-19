Another year has rapidly flown by filled with memories and love for the most beautiful, kind, gracious, thoughtful wife anyone could have had but also many moments of loneliness and depression without you. I continue to go to the cemetery mausoleum three-four times a week as I have been, which helps me remember the good old days and thank God for the wonderful life you provided for our children and me. Jesus and Mary taught you well and hopefully I have also learned so I may see you soon. I love you, Elle, Ernest