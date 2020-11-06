Election stress didn't end on Election Day

"More work will need to be done, but this study should encourage health care providers to pay greater attention to how stress is linked to political campaigns and elections, particularly if they are caring for patients with known histories of cardiovascular disease," he said.

Even if stress does not trigger an immediate reaction, it can encourage bad habits with consequences in the longer term.

"Stress has lifestyle implications," Jacobs said. "People overeat or overdrink. They smoke too much or shop too much as a way of managing stress. These all have their own detrimental health effects."

This year's election, both experts said, could heighten the risks.

In addition to the sharp divisions and harsh rhetoric of a long campaign, the 2020 vote took place amid a backdrop of other stressors: a deadly pandemic, economic distress and national protests calling for racial justice.

"There probably is some aspect of a cumulative effect of all these stressors," Mefford said. "It makes it even more important to focus on wellness strategies."

Those strategies may be familiar, but they bear repeating in this next period of uncertainty and disquiet, the post-election phase leading to new congressional and presidential terms.