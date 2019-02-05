A recent letter used a faulty assumption to suggest that electric vehicles are not viable.
If generating stations used gasoline to produce power, the conclusion might have some merit. However, that is not reality. EVs use power generated by a combination of sources, all of which are cleaner than gasoline engines. Toxic emissions, even from a coal-fired station, are more efficiently mitigated at a stationary plant than those from vehicles.
As far as greenhouse gases, it's been estimated that the average EV creates 4,800 pounds per year of carbon emissions versus 11,300 pounds per year for an equivalent gasoline-powered vehicle. EVs do indeed use more energy in their production, but that disadvantage is quickly overcome by decreased carbon emissions in use.
As the nation shifts to more solar and wind power, the advantage of EVs over fossil-fueled vehicles will continue to increase.
Stephen Jarzombek
St. John