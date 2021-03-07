 Skip to main content
Eli Young Band to play in Valparaiso this summer
 Joseph S. Pete

The Eli Young Band, a country group that has been recording hits for nearly two decades, will perform an outdoor show in downtown Valparaiso this summer.

Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment, which stages the annual Hometown Country Jam festival at Brickie Bowl and country music concerts at the Hobart Art Theatre, is now staging shows in Valparaiso as well. 

"We are happy to announce our expansion into the Valparaiso market as we are bringing Eli Young Band to Central Park Plaza on June 17, 2021," Joseforsky said. "This will be an exclusive show at limited capacity with all COVID safety protocols in place."

Eli Young Band formed in 2002 while its members were college students at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. It has gone on to have eight hits on the Billboard country music charts, including the No. 1 country song in 2011.

The group is now touring in support of its latest album that was released on The Valory Music Co.

"Multi-platinum hitmakers Eli Young Band are charging full speed ahead with their brand new single, 'Break It In,' after achieving their fourth No. 1, 'Love Ain’t,' off their latest project, This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits," Joseforsky said. "Staying true to their country roots over a storied career, their top-charting hits include platinum 'Drunk Last Night,' two-time platinum 'Even If It Breaks Your Heart' and three-time platinum 'Crazy Girl.' With smash singles claiming Billboard's No. 1 country song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, Eli Young Band has earned multiple nominations from Grammy, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards."

Eli Young Band has toured all over the world, sharing a stage with many of the modern greats of country music.

"They have performed on national television shows such as 'Today,' 'Conan,' 'Late Show with David Letterman,' 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,' 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and' Fox & Friends,'" Joseforsky said. "Serving as direct support on Chris Young’s Raised on Country World Tour 2019, EYB has sold out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band."

Tickets are $30 and are now on sale.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

