Eli Young Band to play in Valparaiso this summer

The Eli Young Band, a country group that has been recording hits for nearly two decades, will perform an outdoor show in downtown Valparaiso this summer.

Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment, which stages the annual Hometown Country Jam festival at Brickie Bowl and country music concerts at the Hobart Art Theatre, is now staging shows in Valparaiso as well.

"We are happy to announce our expansion into the Valparaiso market as we are bringing Eli Young Band to Central Park Plaza on June 17, 2021," Joseforsky said. "This will be an exclusive show at limited capacity with all COVID safety protocols in place."

Eli Young Band formed in 2002 while its members were college students at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. It has gone on to have eight hits on the Billboard country music charts, including the No. 1 country song in 2011.

The group is now touring in support of its latest album that was released on The Valory Music Co.