Ella
Meet Ella! Ella is an outgoing, friendly, and energetic girl. Ella’s favorite activities are long walks, playing with her toys,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deandre T. Teamer, 27, had not yet entered pleas to two counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony.
- Updated
An Illinois woman turned 88 cents into more than $126,000 Saturday when she hit the grand jackpot on a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
- Updated
Dick's Sporting Goods will be the third major anchor in the last few years to leave the super-regional Southlake Mall, Indiana's second-largest mall.
- Updated
A Chicago man making his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.
Daniel S. Waldrop, 46, was charged with one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.
The council is considering limiting the number of short-term rentals in this popular tourist destination because of complaints about noise from large parties and other disruptions from visitors.
- Updated
One woman with a megaphone alternately announced "God loves you" and "Trump loves you" to people attempting to patronize the businesses on the courthouse square.
- Updated
Two men were shot and killed Friday night in separate incidents at homes in a Ford Heights, Illinois, subdivision just north of U.S. 30 and west of Illinois 394.
- Updated
The 61-year-old Ann-Arbor, Michigan, fast-food chain is building a 111,734-square-foot processing facility in the northeast corner of the Ameriplex Crossroads business park.
- Updated
A 30-year-old Hebron man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer on State Road 2 near the entrance ramp to Interstate 65, police said.