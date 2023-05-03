“I’ve always had a desire to help people,” says Emma Ibarra, who has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Southlake in Merrillville. “I like working with people and treating the patient as a whole. It’s important to spend time with them and to get to know them.”

Ibarra, who graduated from St. Mary’s College in South Bend in 2020, had to deal with the pandemic while finishing school, completing her clinical work virtually and beginning to work as a nurse at a time when many others were leaving because of COVID.

But despite this and the 12-hour night shifts she works, Ibarra remains upbeat in her first job since graduating. This is one reason she was selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

“She comes into work and greets people both the staff and patients. She’s friendly, works very hard and is always willing to help out,” says colleague Catherine Rebello, RN. “She’s kind, caring and tries her best to always meet her patient’s needs. She’s really a great nurse.”

In nominating Ibarra for this recognition, her mother, Shannon Ibarra, describes her work as challenging. "Her job not only requires her to use her nursing skills but also to work as an aide and provide environmental and food services as well. It’s also demanding in other ways because on some nights the patient (to nurse) ratio is 7:1."

Calling her compassionate and extremely empathetic, Ibarra's mother goes on to say to say Ibarra deserves every accolade possible for being a field that is often underappreciated.

Ibarra, who grew up in Hobart and now lives in Portage, says that one of the most important and fulfilling aspects of her job is working as a team and the trust and camaraderie that develops among them.

“Our team is very close,” she says. “We do total care on four to five patients, sometimes even more. I know I can rely on my team members, and they can rely and depend on me. I’m very happy that I went into nursing, and I love the night shift.”

When she’s not working, Ibarra says turns to music.

“I love going to concerts, and I love all kinds of music,” she says. “It keeps me sane."