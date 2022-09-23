Engine Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Puppies rescued, found zipped inside suitcase in North Carolina Good Samaritans are being hailed after they stopped to investigate along a highway when they noticed an abandoned suitcase “moving” by itself. Steelworker dies after incident at Northwest Indiana steel mill A steelworker has died after an accident at an East Chicago steel mill. Steelworker who died at Indiana Harbor steel mill identified Authorities identified a steelworker who died Saturday after an accident at an East Chicago steel mill earlier last week. Another $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana One day after an Illinois man claimed a $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot on a ticket purchased in Munster, a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Griffith. Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration Discarded pieces of landing gear, crashed spacecraft and wear and tear have produced a lot of debris now scattered around the Martian surface. Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash his Hoosier Lotto ticket that matched all six winning numbers. Robber strikes Merrillville bank Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to police. ‘Blue flu’ hits Munster school after national honor Students and staff at James B. Eads Elementary had a real case of the blues Monday, but with good reason. The Eads community has been designated one of the nation’s best schools. U.S. Steel idling blast furnace, tin line at Gary Works U.S. Steel idled a blast furnace and is idling a tin line at Gary Works, its flagship steel mill in the company town of Gary it built more than a century ago. Suspect leads high-speed chase after possible robbery of Walgreens, police say A driver led police on a high-speed chase on a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and Highland on Sunday evening.