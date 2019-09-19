The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued a request for proposals from engineering firms interested in planning the project to build a new Calumet Trail in Porter County.
Respondents have until Oct. 25 to express interest in planning the 9.1-mile project, expected to cost about $9 million and be funded by a combination of local and federal funds.
The trail is located north of U.S. 12, between Mineral Springs Road and the LaPorte County line.
The unpaved Calumet Trail has suffered from washouts and other maintenance issues in recent years. Porter County has performed temporary fixes, but is awaiting federal support before undertaking a major revitalization.
Stretching from Dune Acres to Michigan City and passing through the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park, the Calumet Trail is a significant portion of the Marquette Greenway, a planned series of trails from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.