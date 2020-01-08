Walking into Amici Grill and Pizzeria recently, the aroma of fresh garlic and tomato wafted through the eatery.
The restaurant, located on Ridge Road in Highland, stars menu highlights such as specialty pizzas, pasta, assorted sandwiches, salads, burgers and more.
Amici, which boasts a comfortable setting, is currently preparing to open another location in Valparaiso soon.
During a recent Monday night visit to Amici, we ordered a pizza from the Create Your Own Pizza category. We went with a simple creation - chunk sausage and onion. Our order also included Chicken Parmigiana Pasta and the Garlic Knots, which are one of the eatery's signature items.
The meal started with the Garlic Knots, which are essentially cheesy/garlic rolls. They included a decent amount of grated cheese, homemade garlic butter and were served with a marinara sauce.
The pizza featured a crispy thin crust and the Chicken Parmesan Pasta starred breaded chicken tenders cut in pieces and mixed in with the marinara, pasta and cheese. All the dishes were hits at our table and were even tasty as leftovers the next day.
Among other items on the menu at Amici are Gyro Fries, Jumbo Wings, Buffalo Shrimp, Greek Salad, The Meat Lovers Pizza, Veggie Deluxe Pizza, Gyros Pizza, Penne alla Vodka, Cajun Chicken Pasta, the new Sausage and Pepper Pasta, Shrimp Dinner, Chicken Wings Dinner and more.
Sandwiches include Italian Beef, Bacon Chicken Ranch, Meatball Sandwich, Philly Cheesesteak, Veggie Hoagie, the Ultimate BLT, Fiery Chicken Sandwich and others.
Kids Meals are also available at the restaurant. They include Pita Pizza, Grilled Cheese Pita, Chicken Tenders and Spaghetti with Garlic Bread.
On the dessert menu, diners will find items such as Baklava, Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie, Layer Cake and Triple Chocolate Chip Brownie A La Mode.