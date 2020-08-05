Enjoying a spring garden and time to go back to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is 4:30 a.m. and son Joseph just left for work. They have a one-and-a-half-hour drive to the job site today, so they had to leave earlier than usual. Joseph enjoys construction work.

Son Benjamin started back to work this week at the horse trailer factory after being off since March 23. Unfortunately, the factory shut down a few lines, leading to layoffs for quite a few employees. My husband Joe was one of them. We are hoping and praying that the economy will pick up again so he can also go back to work before too long.

Son-in-law Mose was called back to work too, which was a great relief for them. The layoffs have been hard on families who struggle to make ends meet without an income. We are thankful we have canned food and a freezer of meat to rely on. Our trips to town have been few the last few months, and we realize we can make do with less. God is good and we put our full trust in him.

Son Kevin has finished a few of his school subjects, with daughter Verena now in charge as his teacher. It is a big help to me to have her explain the work to him. She keeps him motivated, as he seems to have other interests that are more fun to him.