10 spots to go sledding in the Region

What do you do when the snow begins to fall? Pull out those snow pants, bundle up and grab a sled. If you’re not sure where to go once you are all wrapped up for the weather and sled-ready, here’s a list of some of the region’s sledding hills.
Although it can be tempting to find a hill beside an expressway overpass or near a bridge, such spots can pose many dangers, so it’s best to stick to the designated hills in local or county parks or forest preserves. Most are free for entry and you can safely sled to your heart’s content.
Centennial Park
1005 S. Centennial Drive
Munster
219-836-7275
Indiana Dunes State Park
1600 N. 25 East
Chesterton
219.395.1882
Erfert Park
188 Burnham Ave.
Lansing
708.474.8552
Coffee Creek Park
246 E. Morgan Ave.
Chesterton
219.926.1842
Lake County Fairgrounds
889. S. Court St.
Crown Point
219.661.3071
Stoney Run County Park
142nd and Union Street
Leroy
219-996-6500
Countryside Park
5250 U.S. 6
Portage
219.762.8349
Rogers-Lakewood Park
5320 N. Meridian Road
Valparaiso
219.462.5144
Lost Marsh Golf Course
1001 129th St.
Hammond
219.932.4653
Lemon Lake
6322 W. 133rd Ave.
Crown Point
219.769.PARK