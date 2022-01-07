 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 spots to go sledding in the Region
0 Comments

10 spots to go sledding in the Region

  • 0

What do you do when the snow begins to fall? Pull out those snow pants, bundle up and grab a sled. If you’re not sure where to go once you are all wrapped up for the weather and sled-ready, here’s a list of some of the region’s sledding hills.

Although it can be tempting to find a hill beside an expressway overpass or near a bridge, such spots can pose many dangers, so it’s best to stick to the designated hills in local or county parks or forest preserves. Most are free for entry and you can safely sled to your heart’s content.

Centennial Park

1005 S. Centennial Drive

Munster

219-836-7275

munster.org

Indiana Dunes State Park

1600 N. 25 East

Chesterton

219.395.1882

in.gov

Erfert Park

188 Burnham Ave.

Lansing

708.474.8552

lanoakparkdistrict.org

Coffee Creek Park

246 E. Morgan Ave.

Chesterton

219.926.1842

chesteronin.org

Lake County Fairgrounds

889. S. Court St.

Crown Point

219.661.3071

lake-county-fair.com

Stoney Run County Park

142nd and Union Street

Leroy

219-996-6500

lakecountyparks.com

Countryside Park

5250 U.S. 6

Portage

219.762.8349

inportageparks.com/countryside-park

Rogers-Lakewood Park

5320 N. Meridian Road

Valparaiso

219.462.5144

valpoparks.org

Lost Marsh Golf Course

1001 129th St.

Hammond

219.932.4653

hammondportauthority.com

Lemon Lake

6322 W. 133rd Ave.

Crown Point

219.769.PARK

lakecountyparks.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Denzel Washington 'doesn't recall' on-set dispute with Ellen Pompeo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts