2022 The Times Best of the Region

Welcome to 2022 edition of The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region.

After a couple years of pandemic constraints, the Region is again sailing smoothly.

Thanks to local entrepreneurs who navigated the choppy waters and the dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best businesses, restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.

This contest is the culmination of another year of engaging our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that form the backbone of the Region.

This is a process our readers take seriously. More than 19,700 voters cast 410,043 votes in more than 200 categories. Nearly half of the votes were cast by text, another indication of the sustained relevance of Best of the Region.

What accounts for its staying power? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud individuals and businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.

These pages contain a number of first-time winners, including Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio. Last Chance Overstock, Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant and Class UFC Gym, in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Theo's Steaks & Seafood, Schillings and Strack & Van Til. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or new, all have excellence in common.

So on behalf of The Times, I’d like to thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!

Thomas Schager

The Times Media Company president