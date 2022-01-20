219 Day to again celebrate all things Region

"These are touring acts, not local," he said. "We spent a couple of bucks."

219 Day has historically featured local tribute acts and cover bands.

"People have been cooped up inside the house," Hammond Special Events Coordinator Aileen Ibarra said. "We wanted to do something different."

This year's 219 Day features craft beer vendors and is adding Manic Meadery from Crown Point, Ibarra said. Food vendors will include California Donuts from Hammond, Lady's Gourmet Popcorn from Griffith and Riviera Maya Taco & Tequila Bar from Highland.

A vintage video game area will feature Dance Dance Revolution, Street Fighter, Donkey Kong, Frogger, Golden Tee, Space Invader, Ms. Pac Man and other vintage arcade games.

"It will be free and free of admission," Ibarra said. "It's just the food and drink that will be available for purchase."

South Shore Roller Derby and Reggie the Region Rat will be on hand.

"We'll have the Tattoo Lady and more," she said. "It will be a lot of fun."

McDermott said he will wear a mask but they will not be required.