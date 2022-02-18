219 Day to celebrate Northwest Indiana Saturday

Do you mainline lemon rice soup to ward off colds? Follow a strict pierogi and kielbasa diet? Relax on beaches with pristine views of rusting steel mills?

Dust off your best "You Know You’re From ‘da Region If…..” jokes and head down to the Hammond Civic Center for 219 Day this weekend.

That's right, Saturday is Feb. 19 or 2/19, the official holiday of all things Region in a winking nod to the 219 area code that covers most of Northwest Indiana.

The Zel's Beef-loving and 1993 Toyota Tercel-driving Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants invented the annual 219 Day holiday to make light of Northwest Indiana's culture and unique quirks, joking that "we might have bad traffic, high crime, high taxes and high carbon monoxide in the air but at least we have this one special day once a year."

Hammond declared it a holiday with a proclamation that declares "living in the 219 Region entitles people to wear shorts when it is 40 degrees outside and mow their lawns wearing socks and sandals," "entitles people to celebrate July 4th as long and as loud as they want" and "ensures everyone knows how much better drivers they are than people coming from other area codes because we know how to drive around potholes and in snow."

The city started to throw an annual party at the Hammond Civic Center that typically features live music, Region cuisine and plenty of Region jokes like you know you're from 'da Region if "you basically live in Chicago," "you put vodka in your Dairy Belle slush puppies and get wasted in a park," "if you go to a fish fry during Lent" and "when your Great America was Kiddieland."

Hammond welcomes anyone over the age of 21 to join in this year's festivities, which will take place between 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

"We're going to have fun. It's a wacky, crazy event that we normally have every year but couldn't last year," Hammond Special Events Coordinator Aileen Ibarra said. "People have been stuck inside our home and looking to get back out."

Hammond hopes to draw a big crowd for the free "fun, weird and wacky event." It will feature temporary tattoos, a selfie booth and a piñata.

Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas of American Idol will play the classic hits of Boston and Journey.

18th Street Brewing, Byway Brewing and Devil's Trumpet will offer craft beer. Manic Meadery will sell wine and meads.

California Donut from Hammond, Lady's Gourmet Popcorn from Griffith and Riviera Maya Taco & Tequila Bar from Highland will serve food.

Vendors will include South Shore Roller Derby, Mindbenders Puzzles & Games, the Northwest Indiana Rugby Club and the Tattoo Lady of Hammond. Reggie the Region Rat will be on hand to lighten up the proceedings.

The vintage arcade will give people the chance to play free games like Pong, Space Invaders and Dance Dance Revolution.

"Things changed because of COVID but we're excited to have the event back," she said. "It will be a lot of the fun people had in years past. Come out and have a good night."

Hammond will sell memorabilia such as 219 Day T-shirts and hoodies.

For more information, visit .219day.com or call 219.853.6378.

