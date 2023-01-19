 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
219 Day to return with disco, temporary tattoos and glow-in-the-dark ax-throwing

219 Day takes place in the Hammond Civic Center.

219 Day takes place in the Hammond Civic Center.

 Joseph S. Pete

If you've ever swum in the shadow of an enormous steel mill, slurped lemon rice soup to ward off the flu, stuffed your face with paczki just before Lent or got stuck behind two trains on the way to take the South Shore Line into Chicago, 219 Day is all about you.

The annual celebration of the Region and its culture returns to the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18. The annual Region holiday actually falls on Feb. 19 — or 2/19 — in a reference to Northwest Indiana's area code.

"Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day," the city of Hammond said in a news release.



This year's festivities include glow-in-the-dark ax-throwing, temporary tattoos, 9 square volleyball, a pinata and a selfie booth.



Disco Circus, a Chicago-based disco and funk tribute band, and DJ Dalé will provide entertainment throughout the evening. People will be able to sample a variety of Region foods from local vendors and get craft beer from Northwest Indiana breweries. Crown Point-based Manic Meadery also will serve up mead, the fermented honey wine favored by Vikings and hipsters everywhere.

Attendees can post "You Know You’re From ‘da Region If ... ” jokes on whiteboards throughout the Hammond Civic Center. In past years people have offered "fine dining is a Steelworker Sandwich at Lincoln's," "you can smell the BP Refinery in your backyard," "when you see the elote truck," "Miller is a beach, not a beer," "school wasn't cancelled unless it was the apocalypse" and "the northern lights are from the refinery."



Comments also often get nostalgic, remembering the Inland Steel Christmas tree lightings, Bronko's pizza and fried chicken in Crown Point, the Town Theatre in Highland, all-night smelt fishing, and calling to get the time and temperature from Mercantile National Bank. 

The Zel's Beef-loving and 1993 Toyota Tercel-driving Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants originally invented the annual 219 Day holiday to gently spoof Northwest Indiana, joking that "we might have bad traffic, high crime, high taxes and high carbon monoxide in the air, but at least we have this one special day once a year."

McDermott signed a proclamation making it official in Hammond, and often presides over the ceremonies in a top hat and tuxedo T-shirt, with bare arms and temporary tattoos.

Hundreds of people typically attend, and 219 Day has trended on Twitter and even been recognized by a past governor.

The event is free. The city of Hammond will sell T-shirts, hoodies and other commemorative merchandise.

Corporate sponsors are being sought.

For information about the celebration, call 219-853-6378 or email info@219day.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

