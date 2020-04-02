Streaming Sounds: Region musicians offer concerts, performances remotely

With all music venues closed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many artists have been turning to internet outlets like Facebook, YouTube and personal websites to continue performing live for their fans.
Many artists say the goal of such improvised "lights, camera, action" events are two-fold. The first goal is to provide entertainment to people quarantined. The second goal is to hopefully be able to gain enough funds through virtual tip jars tied to the live stream events to keep food on their tables during these unprecedented economically challenging times. Many full time, professional musicians have found their means of a livelihood put on hold indefinitely.
These online performances and virtual concerts come to fans in varying levels of production quality, wholly dependent on the kind of technology respective artists are privy to at their homes. Some simply shoot performances on cell phones, while others have the option of utilizing high end cameras and studio level sound.
The bottom line is that these shows -- whether low tech or high tech -- allow everyone to keep safe and follow social distancing protocols, while keeping the Region's music scene healthy.
Many regional musicians have quickly adapted to this "new normal" situation and what follows are some listings of artists who are streaming over the next several days, along with some localized national artists.
• THE ACORN THEATER: One of the best quality and most consistent streaming concert sites belongs to this popular venue just over the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan where many Region-based artists regularly perform. The Acorn has created a series of live streaming concerts at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central every Thursday. Artists featured may not all reside in the Region proper, but all have performed here enough to have built a large fan base within the Times' geographical readership area. The series can be watched at: facebook.com/AcornTheater.
The Acorn series kicked of last Thursday with a solo concert by former Chicago-based Americana recording artist, Robbie Fulks. Tonight's performance features Steve Poltz (poltz.com), a former collaborator of pop singer Jewel. Coming up in the series are two more Region-linked artists: eclectic Chicago rocker Nicholas Tremulis (April 9) from his home studio, followed in two weeks (April 16) by Grassroots vocalist and solo artist Mark Dawson, who is a Chicago native now living in Florida.
Locally loved New York rocker Willie Nile has also committed to doing the series with a date to be announced. The performances remain on Acorn's Facebook page for those who miss the live stream.
• JAMES GEDDA & JACK WHITTLE: This dynamic duo of the Region have been teaming up for nearly 2 years and often drop in on each other's gigs, so it's no wonder they have taken to streaming live together out of Whittle's home studio every Thursday at 7 p.m.Central via Gedda's Facebook page: facebook.com/jcgedda. "We do a mix of originals and covers and take requests from the live chat," said Gedda. "We do our usual Americana, country-style stuff and we accept tips and donations to my paypal: paypal.me/JamesGedda.
• TIM GAINER: Regional singer/songwriter Gainer who landed on The Times "Top 10 Regional Albums of 2019" list will stream a LIVE video performance from his home in suburban Chicago this Friday at 7 p.m. Gainer will be chatting with viewers in real time and performing songs on acoustic guitar. View at: facebook.com/tim.gainer.7.
• NICK KAZONIS: A mover and shaker in the Region as a songwriter, performer, producer and developmental guru to young area artists has created what he's calling "The Quarantine Sessions." Live performances can be viewed at 1 p.m. Central daily except for Wednesdays when Nick streams at 9 p.m. View via his official FB page: facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic.
• ROBERT ROLFE & TERRI ANN FEDDERSEN: The husband/wife original musical duo have been clocking in many live streaming performances, but this Saturday (4/4/), Terri Ann will be stepping out front and doing an ALL Terri Ann show from 7-8 p.m. Central via Facebook: facebook.com/RRFeddersen.
• DAVID BLIXT: NW Indiana singer/songwriter Blix (half of the Five O'Clock Shadow duo) is performing hour-long solo performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. Central. "I take requests and have fun jamming out everything from 'Sweet Caroline' to 'Sweet Child of Mine', and from 'Hey Jude' to 'Hey Ya'," said Blixt. Stream him at facebook.com/david.blixt.14.
• LeANN STUTLER: NW Indiana's rising country/pop entertainer Stutler reports she will be doing live streaming performances every Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. for at least the next few weeks, beginning tonight. These will include her original music and covers ranging from country to classic rock to Americana. "I'll also be doing a Sunday evening stream at 6 p.m. focusing on positive and faith-based music," Stutler added. "I'll start that series on April 5. This stream will include contemporary Christian, traditional hymns, and secular music that crosses the boundaries." All streams will be live on Instagram and Facebook. Links: facebook.com/LeAnnStutlerMusic and instagram.com/leannstutlermusic.
• KENNY JAMES & RAVE ON: This Saturday at 5 p.m. Central, former Hessville native and Morton High School alumni, Kenny James will stream a performance live from his home in Virginia, with his sidemen Dan Mendel (drums), and Rob Erbesti (guitar). They'll be doing an impromptu jam session via Facebook live. Best known as a Buddy Holly tribute artist, James said the jam will feature only selected Holly songs mixed with blues, original songs and live fan requests for this stream. Special guest vocalist Leigh Ann Skinner will also sit-in. Rave On bassist Ron Riddell remains at home in NW Indiana and will likely be watching his mates. View at: facebook.com/yourbuddykenny.
• RYAN "Stan" STANISZESKI: He is a Region musician whose writing style is mostly introspective with a dark edge. Influenced by such artists as Pink Floyd, Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan, Chris Cornell, The Beatles, Staniszeski (www.RyanStaniszeski.com) performs original music as well as '60s-'90s covers during streaming performances posted several times a week on his FB page: Facebook.com/RyanStaniszeskiMusic
• WHATISMU: The Chicago-based eclectic prog-indie rock group Whatismu will actually do a "CD Release Party" by streaming live from their practice space on Saturday, April 18. The performance will be all the songs from their new CD, "Into Frenzy," officially released online that night and later to brick and mortar stores. A link to purchase the new music also shared during the stream. More: .facebook.com/Whatismu
• GREG ASHBY: Currently one of NW Indiana's best songwriters, Ashby (a member of local groups The Unstoppables and Thick As Theives) has been posting an original song each day since the "shelter in place" directive was issued. With more than a dozen songs already posted, fans of Ashby's style of Americana-Rock can find his live from home postings on his Greg Ashby's Music channel at YouTube.com, and on his Facebook page (facebook.com/J.Greg.Ashby). "I'm just trying to help people forget about the craziness for a bit each day," said Ashby on why he's opted to turn on his camera each afternoon.
• MIKE & TRACI of GOOD CLEAN FUN: This acoustic duo leaves their Good Clean Fun bandmates at home for their weekly 6 p.m. Central live stream performances from their living room. "We will be reading all requests live, and performing them on the spot the best that we can," said guitarist/vocalist Mike Bruccoleri. "We love performing, but we miss interacting with everyone, so we can't wait to see what songs everyone comes up with this week." Catch them at: Facebook.com/GoodCleanFunBand. Tip 'em via PayPal at: Mike@Bruccoleri.com.
Many other local artist streams tend to get shared to the Facebook page maintained by the Rock 'n Rollers, a group of Region music fans who support all styles of local artists and bands. It's a private FB group, but growing daily in numbers. To join the collective, visit: facebook.com/groups/199233136754977