Streaming Sounds: Region musicians offer concerts, performances remotely

• THE ACORN THEATER: One of the best quality and most consistent streaming concert sites belongs to this popular venue just over the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan where many Region-based artists regularly perform. The Acorn has created a series of live streaming concerts at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central every Thursday. Artists featured may not all reside in the Region proper, but all have performed here enough to have built a large fan base within the Times' geographical readership area. The series can be watched at: facebook.com/AcornTheater.

The Acorn series kicked of last Thursday with a solo concert by former Chicago-based Americana recording artist, Robbie Fulks. Tonight's performance features Steve Poltz (poltz.com), a former collaborator of pop singer Jewel. Coming up in the series are two more Region-linked artists: eclectic Chicago rocker Nicholas Tremulis (April 9) from his home studio, followed in two weeks (April 16) by Grassroots vocalist and solo artist Mark Dawson, who is a Chicago native now living in Florida.

Locally loved New York rocker Willie Nile has also committed to doing the series with a date to be announced. The performances remain on Acorn's Facebook page for those who miss the live stream.