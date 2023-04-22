The Art Barn School of Art is now exhibiting its 29th annual Juried Art Exhibition, which features the work of artists from far and wide.

A total of 174 aspiring and established artists from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin submitted 422 entries for consideration for the juried group exhibition. Art Barn, at 695 N 400 E in Valparaiso, is displaying 88 pieces a juror selected.

People can see drawings, paintings, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, photography, glass, textiles and ceramic art on display at the art school in rural Porter County.

“We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition and dream of our late founder Jan Sullivan and congratulate those who were selected to be included in this year's exhibition,” said Amy Davis Navardauskas, Art Barn executive director. “Their work was among the 22% of selected pieces and among 85 of the 174 artists selected to participate. Due to a record number of submissions, competition was high this year."

Artist and Valparaiso University professor Aimee Tomasek served as the juror. She is a documentary photographer whose work seeks to "address the social and cultural relationships between industry and regionalism along with more personal institutions such as faith, ethnic foundations and a sense of community."

The Art Barn will distribute $5,800 in purchase and merit awards to support working artists in the Region. All proceeds from sales will go toward Art Barn's educational programming and exhibitions.

An artists' reception will take place between 5 and 8 p.m. on April 28. There will be light refreshments, a cash bar, a chance to mingle with the artists and an award presentation at 6:30 p.m.