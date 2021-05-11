3 Floyds Distilling, 18th Street Distillery win medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

There are spirits and then there are top-shelf spirits.

Two artisan distilleries in the Region earned marks of excellence for their locally crafted liquors by winning big at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in California.

3 Floyds Distilling in Munster, an offshoot of 3 Floyds Brewing, won seven medals, including double gold medals for its Oude Boatface London Dry Gin, Wight VVitch Midwestern Gin and Barrel-Aged Büsthedd Aquavit.

"Not to be outdone, our Divine Rite White Whiskey also won gold, along with two silver medals going to Divine Rite Aged Whiskey + Büsthedd Aquavit, and a bronze medal for Blanq Reavers Silver Rum," the distillery posted on Instagram. "Huge thank you to @sfwspiritscomp and our distillery production crew."

18th Street Distillery in downtown Hammond also won a silver medal for its 2-year-old Straight Rye Whiskey and a bronze medal for its 18th Street Distillery Gin.

The distillery, a spin-off of 18th Street Brewery, has previously won several awards in the San Franciscan World Spirits Competition, as well as from the American Distilling Institute and the American Craft Spirits Association.