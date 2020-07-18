60-plus years of Barbie to be on display at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

If your impression of Barbie is that it’s simply a doll to play dress up with, think again. Or better yet, visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where the Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience exhibit opens Aug. 1.
For more than six decades young children have been drawing inspiration from the doll created by Ruth Handler in 1959. A male counterpart, Ken, was introduced two years later, but Barbie always has been front and center in this toy line.
“My whole philosophy of Barbie was that through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be," Handler said. "Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices.”
Barbie allowed children to explore through play, using their imaginations to be adventurous, to role play, to problem solve and to break barriers. She has had more than 200 jobs since she was introduced, allowing children to imagine themselves in a variety of different careers and roles.
“Barbie dolls encourage the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity or background, we can make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us and brings us fulfillment,” said Jeffrey Patchen, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
The exhibit, which had been scheduled to open in late May but was delayed due to the pandemic, will run through 2021. It includes background on Handler and stories of real-life female role models like Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Ella Fitzgerald and Florence Nightingale.
There are about a dozen careers to be experienced in hands-on portions of the exhibit, which has been re-engineered to align with museum-wide COVID 19-prevention protocols, said Sarah Myer, traveling exhibits program manager for the museum.
“We hope that children and families will feel both inspired and empowered by visiting Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience,” Myers said. “From wildlife photographer to chef, pilot to president and rock climber to robot programmer, the goal is for visitors to be able to imagine that they can truly be anything.”
Mattel partnered with the museum for the fourth time when creating the new exhibit. An earlier Barbie exhibit that debuted in 2009 was so popular it was extended by two years. The toy company and museum also collaborated on two Hot Wheels exhibits. The first Barbie exhibit commemorated the doll's 50th anniversary.
“Over the past decade, the brand has continued to evolve across product, content and marketing to be an even more purpose-driven brand. Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience reflects the current brand ethos and encourages children and families to imagine the possibilities as they explore over 12 career roles,” said Devin Tucker, Global Brand Communications for Mattel. “We hope that children and families will feel both inspired and empowered by visiting Barbie™ You Can Be Anything: The Experience. Through fascinating stories of real-life Barbie role models and inspiring women from the past and present, as well as immersive activities for visitors to explore modern-day career roles, the exhibit will inspire the limitless potential in every girl. It truly brings the ‘You Can Be Anything’ message to life.”
The museum reopened to the public July 11 with several modifications in operations. A handful of exhibits that didn’t easily allow for social distancing will not be available, but there have been new additions, including a Wild Weather exhibit and increased interpretation performances and facilitator interactions. Capacity is limited to 40 percent of what the museum can easily accommodate. You’ll find social distance signs, no-contact ticketing, hand sanitizing stations and increased disinfecting of high touch surfaces among the enhanced safety precautions.
“We are firmly committed to doing everything within our power to make it safe for children, families, our staff and volunteers to return to the world’s largest children’s museum,” Patchen said. “Safety is our top priority and that is why we instituted limited capacity and allocated additional resources to deep clean and sanitize the entire museum from top to bottom during our temporary closure. We will continue to deep clean daily for the foreseeable future. We have worked hard to re-engineer our exhibits and interactives, provide new ways to engage our visitors with our interpretive staff and new ways to social distance and limit person-to-person contact while still creating an engaging and fun family learning experience.”
For more information, visit childrensmuseum.org.
