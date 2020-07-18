60-plus years of Barbie to be on display at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If your impression of Barbie is that it’s simply a doll to play dress up with, think again. Or better yet, visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where the Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience exhibit opens Aug. 1.

For more than six decades young children have been drawing inspiration from the doll created by Ruth Handler in 1959. A male counterpart, Ken, was introduced two years later, but Barbie always has been front and center in this toy line.

“My whole philosophy of Barbie was that through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be," Handler said. "Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices.”

Barbie allowed children to explore through play, using their imaginations to be adventurous, to role play, to problem solve and to break barriers. She has had more than 200 jobs since she was introduced, allowing children to imagine themselves in a variety of different careers and roles.

“Barbie dolls encourage the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity or background, we can make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us and brings us fulfillment,” said Jeffrey Patchen, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.