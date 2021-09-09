9/11 Remembrance ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on our country, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, including first responders.

Though the City of Valparaiso marks this date every year with a special ceremony, this year, the 20th anniversary falls on the same day as the annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival, and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever is in charge of the Remembrance Ceremony, at 9 a.m. at the Michigan Avenue Music Stage.

"The time of the ceremony is particularly meaningful, as it will coincide to occur between the times that the first and second planes hit the World Trade Center Towers," explains Dever. "The first plane hit at 7:48 a.m. CST and the second plane hit at 9:28 a.m. CST."

Dever is also commander of the Honor Guard and says the ceremony will begin with the presenting of the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy will make an introduction, then Valparaiso Fire Department Chief Chad Dutz will give a speech. Dever will deliver a reading that explains the following Bell Ceremony, a part of a line-of-duty funeral. A "5-5-5 bell" is rung in the same manner as by the Fire Department of New York. The five bells rung three times signify the end of a firefighter's duty.

"It's important for me that we do this, since it's the 20-year anniversary, but we do it every year," says Dever. "Due to Covid, we couldn't do it last year, so I'm happy that this year we're bringing it back."

