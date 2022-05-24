 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'A Calumet Tapestry' exhibit woven at Porter County Museum

A recent exhibit at the Porter County Museum is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new exhibit at the Porter County Museum explores the Calumet Region.

"A Calumet Tapestry: Artistic Views of the Region" is now on display at 20 Indiana Ave. at the southwest corner of Indiana Avenue and Franklin Street in downtown Valparaiso.

PoCo Muse, the Westchester Township History Museum and the Field Museum in Chicago helped curate the exhibit as part of the "Calumet Voices, National Stories" exhibition series. The ongoing project, which has exhibited previous installments at places like the Hammond Public Library and Gary Public Library, aims to show the cultural significance, industrial might and diversity of the area south of Lake Michigan.

"'A Calumet Tapestry: Artistic Views of the Region' presents the Calumet Region through the eyes of regional artists. Explore selected artwork and historical artifacts which showcase the unique character of the Calumet - a place of juxtapositions where nature, industry, and culture live uncommonly closely together," the museum said in a press release. "The exhibition also includes selections from the National Steel Heritage Project and the Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University."

A complimentary guided tour will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Looking to supplement your visit to the PoCo Muse with a little more insight and detail?" the PoCo Muse said in a press release. "Stop by at Noon on Saturdays for a free 30-minute guided tour of A Calumet Tapestry: Artistic Views of the Region. Tour guides and themes will change regularly, so stop by often."

The exhibit runs through Oct. 2

The Porter County Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or call 219-465-3595.

