 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

'A Chorus of Oysters' at IUN explores climate change

  • 0
'A Chorus of Oysters' at IUN explores climate change

The Indiana University Northwest Theater is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest's new theatrical production "A Chorus of Oysters" explores the effects of climate change on the world.

An ensemble cast will perform the collection of short microplays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The production concludes the Department of Performing Arts' year-long season about the climate.

A seven-member cast of students, alumni and community members is staging "A Chorus of Oysters" at the Mainstage Theater in the Arts & Science Building on Broadway.

It consists of 11 separate plays in which performers play different roles that include "oysters and oddballs, grandmas and gods, sea lions and survivors."

“The performance requires the full physical and vocal commitment of each actor. They sing, howl, crawl, and skip,” faculty director Mark Baer said. “Each play has different challenges, so the performers are learning so much and being stretched to their limits. Rehearsals have been really fun.”

People are also reading…

The plays were commissioned by the Climate Change Theatre Action, an international biennial initiative that aims to spark dialogue about the global impact of man-made climate change. IUN students and faculty selected the ones they thought would resonate most with audiences.

Climate Season Producer and Associate Professor Katherine Arfken said the plays IUN picked for "A Chorus of Oysters" “were selected to examine the climate crisis from a variety of perspectives, and consider a serious and sometimes frightening topic in new ways through absurd, twisted and surprising scenarios.”

The performances are open to the general public. 

The short plays in "A Chorus of Oysters" are meant to be not merely art but a call to action.

“Most theater that I’ve done involves entertaining people or making them feel a certain way. The Climate Season at IU Northwest is theater with a purpose. There’s a bigger picture behind a lot of this,” theater student Tyler Marrie said.

Tickets are $10 and are available online or at the door.

For more information, visit iun.edu/theatre or call 219-980-6810.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Rodrigo drops Grammy, plus what you didn't see during the show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts