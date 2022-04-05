'A Chorus of Oysters' at IUN explores climate change

Indiana University Northwest's new theatrical production "A Chorus of Oysters" explores the effects of climate change on the world.

An ensemble cast will perform the collection of short microplays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The production concludes the Department of Performing Arts' year-long season about the climate.

A seven-member cast of students, alumni and community members is staging "A Chorus of Oysters" at the Mainstage Theater in the Arts & Science Building on Broadway.

It consists of 11 separate plays in which performers play different roles that include "oysters and oddballs, grandmas and gods, sea lions and survivors."

“The performance requires the full physical and vocal commitment of each actor. They sing, howl, crawl, and skip,” faculty director Mark Baer said. “Each play has different challenges, so the performers are learning so much and being stretched to their limits. Rehearsals have been really fun.”

The plays were commissioned by the Climate Change Theatre Action, an international biennial initiative that aims to spark dialogue about the global impact of man-made climate change. IUN students and faculty selected the ones they thought would resonate most with audiences.

Climate Season Producer and Associate Professor Katherine Arfken said the plays IUN picked for "A Chorus of Oysters" “were selected to examine the climate crisis from a variety of perspectives, and consider a serious and sometimes frightening topic in new ways through absurd, twisted and surprising scenarios.”

The performances are open to the general public.

The short plays in "A Chorus of Oysters" are meant to be not merely art but a call to action.

“Most theater that I’ve done involves entertaining people or making them feel a certain way. The Climate Season at IU Northwest is theater with a purpose. There’s a bigger picture behind a lot of this,” theater student Tyler Marrie said.

Tickets are $10 and are available online or at the door.

For more information, visit iun.edu/theatre or call 219-980-6810.

