'A Christmas Carol' lights up the Goodman Theatre stage

One of the most beloved seasonal tales and a favorite holiday tradition in The Windy City has returned to the stage.
The 44th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" continues to Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Actor Larry Yando once again lends his talents to making the central character of Scrooge come alive for audiences.
For many theatergoers, it's just not the holidays if they don't attend the Goodman's "A Christmas Carol." And this year's show is once again a winner.
The show tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser, who is visited by ghosts who show him the past, present and future of his life with a mission of teaching him valuable lessons so he can change his ways.
This year's production is directed by Jessica Thebus and features a large cast of 31 performers. It's long been a highlight of the Goodman's "A Christmas Carol" to have a diverse cast of different races and backgrounds.
Yando once again is the perfect Scrooge, showcasing the mean-spirited man who later transforms himself after encountering the wrongs done in his life. Yando's performance is both touching and humorous.
The show's special effects, costumes and setting all get a thumbs up. It's once again a spectacular production. Scrooge's encounters with each ghost are always a joy to watch.
"A Christmas Carol" also stars Thomas J. Cox, Bethany Thomas, Kareem Bandealy, Dee Dee Batteast, Amira Danan, Bethany Thomas, Paris Strickland, Penelope Walker and others.
For those who'd like to experience the 2020 audio adaptation of the show, WBEZ-91.5 will air it on Dec. 24 and 25.
The holiday favorite will also have special enhanced and accessible performances scheduled this season. Check the website for details.
FYI: "A Christmas Carol" runs through Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" range in price from $25 to $141. Call 312-443-3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org. Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine is required for all guests over 12 and a recent negative test must be presented for children under 12. Patrons must wear face coverings at all times.