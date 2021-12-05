'A Christmas Carol' lights up the Goodman Theatre stage

One of the most beloved seasonal tales and a favorite holiday tradition in The Windy City has returned to the stage.

The 44th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" continues to Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Actor Larry Yando once again lends his talents to making the central character of Scrooge come alive for audiences.

For many theatergoers, it's just not the holidays if they don't attend the Goodman's "A Christmas Carol." And this year's show is once again a winner.

The show tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser, who is visited by ghosts who show him the past, present and future of his life with a mission of teaching him valuable lessons so he can change his ways.

This year's production is directed by Jessica Thebus and features a large cast of 31 performers. It's long been a highlight of the Goodman's "A Christmas Carol" to have a diverse cast of different races and backgrounds.

Yando once again is the perfect Scrooge, showcasing the mean-spirited man who later transforms himself after encountering the wrongs done in his life. Yando's performance is both touching and humorous.