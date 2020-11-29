'A Christmas Story,' 'A Christmas Carol' and comedy night coming to socially distanced CVPA ballroom

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will host several upcoming events, including a screening of "A Christmas Story" and a stage version of the "Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show," in its socially distanced ballroom.
Other upcoming events at the arts center at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster include a comedy night with Mike Toomey from WGN-TV and a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Concert with a Frank Sinatra impersonator. Attendees also can check out the more than 20 Christmas trees in the Festival of the Trees in the lobby starting Dec. 1.
Because of the pandemic and the latest Lake County Health Department restrictions, the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is restricting the capacity of its 450-seat ballroom to fewer than 100 people for the events. Tables will be separated with privately assigned seating, and masks will be required over both mouth and nose.
On Dec. 11, Jean Shepherd's classic "A Christmas Story" will be screened at 7 p.m. for the Dinner and Holiday Movie Night. Actor Ian Petrella, who played Randy, will be available for a 30-minute question and answer Zoom on the big screen at 9 p.m. after the screening.
Chef Joe Trama will serve a themed dinner that includes Chinese Chicken Egg Drop Soup, The Old Man's Favorite Roast Turkey and Dressing, Little Brother Randy's Mashed Potatoes, Mom's Braised Red Cabbage, The Parker's Dinner House Rolls and Butter and Chocolate Oh Fudge! Cake. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, and dinner seating takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.
Then on Dec. 18, Philip Potempa and Crista Zivanovic will appear on stage for the “Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show.”
"The show stars columnist and author Philip Potempa and his longtime editor/collaborator Crista Zivanovic, seated on a stage in the ballroom where guests see everything unfolding right from their table seats during a fast-paced 55-minute show salute to Charles Dickens’ holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol,'" the Center for Visual and Performing Arts said in a press release. "The two performers use their range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals to portray all of more than two dozen characters featured in the story during a wonderfully amusing telling of the holiday spirit tale complete with all of the old-time radio 'Foley-style' sound effects created right before the eyes of the audience."
Attendees also can check out a table exhibit about the life of writer Charles Dickens that includes his signature on a bank draft.
There will be two performances: a lunch show at 12:45 p.m. with lunch served at noon and doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and a dinner show at 7:45 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. and doors opening at 6:30 a.m. The themed menu will include Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup, Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien.
Egg Nog and other seasonal cocktails also will be available at a cash bar.
Tickets are $30 for lunch and $40 for the dinner show.
Then at 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Toomy and Jeannie Rapstad will take the stage for Comedy Night at the CVPA.
"A regular performer and announcer on WGN TV Morning News, Toomey has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McIntyre. He has performed on numerous television programs including HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen Colorado, MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, and A&E’s Comedy on the Road. With his sharp delivery, quick wit and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982," The Center for the Visual and Performing Arts said in a press release. "An award winning speaker and writer, Jeannie Rapstad brings a lifetime of adventurous experiences and chance encounters to her stage persona. Her wide range of silly characters and vocal impersonations keep audiences laughing and entertained as she morphs from one personality and story to the next with just a couple of 'quick change' costume props for fun and surprises."
Dinner, which is served at 6:30 p.m. will include Chicken Coq au Vin, truffled mashed potatoes and spring mix salad with champagne vinaigrette dressing. Tickets are $40.
Then finally on New Year's Eve, crooner Jim Bulanda will perform "A Sinatra Celebration" with the doors opening at 4 p.m. for the first show and at 8:30 p.m. for the second show, where a ballroom concert will take place from 10:30 p.m. to the midnight countdown. He will sing songs of Sinatra, Dean Martin and other Rat Pack members.
Dinner will include a 6-ounce filet with skewered Gulf shrimp, roasted tomato bisque soup and pecan praline crepe with bananas foster.
For more information or tickets, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.
