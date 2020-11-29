'A Christmas Story,' 'A Christmas Carol' and comedy night coming to socially distanced CVPA ballroom

"A regular performer and announcer on WGN TV Morning News, Toomey has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McIntyre. He has performed on numerous television programs including HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen Colorado, MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, and A&E’s Comedy on the Road. With his sharp delivery, quick wit and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982," The Center for the Visual and Performing Arts said in a press release. "An award winning speaker and writer, Jeannie Rapstad brings a lifetime of adventurous experiences and chance encounters to her stage persona. Her wide range of silly characters and vocal impersonations keep audiences laughing and entertained as she morphs from one personality and story to the next with just a couple of 'quick change' costume props for fun and surprises."