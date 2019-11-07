It's time once again to start getting into the holiday spirit.
The beloved Region exhibit "A Christmas Story Comes Home" opens for the season on Nov. 9. Fans of the popular film "A Christmas Story" will want to once again visit the exhibit, which celebrates special scenes from the movie.
"A Christmas Story Comes Home" runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 31 in the W.F. Wellman Exhibit Hall at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.
Scenes from the movie are recreated in various animated displays. Walk up to Higbee's Department Store window, see the Flick's flagpole scene, The Triple Dog Dare, It's a Major Award, the Parker living room, Santa's Mountain and more.
"This is a tradition in the area and people kept coming back," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
Dahl said the exhibit also allows the organization to tell one of the great stories of the Region and the tale of "A Christmas Story" and writer Jean Shepherd's ties to the area.
Local "A Christmas Story" movie fans, as well as tourists visiting Indiana or passing through, stop by to enjoy the exhibit. "Last year we had nearly 40,000 visitors," Dahl said.
The free exhibit, which features the original window display from Macy's in New York, opened in 2008.
In addition to seeing the displays, Dahl said visitors come out for the miscellaneous events which take place during the time the exhibit is up.
Among family events and activities to be presented will be Wag Your Tale Wednesdays, which allows for families to bring their pets for visits with Santa. Pets may see Santa on Wednesdays between Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 11 to 18. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Photos are $6 each.
"The Oh Fuuudge! Tire Relay Race and the Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest are always well-attended," Dahl said. The relay race will be held on Dec. 14 while the eating contest will be held Dec. 21.
Another special attraction/event held during the running of "A Christmas Story Comes Home" will be All is Calm, which is presented for children with autism and other disabilities. The event was held last year. "We're excited to bring it back," Dahl said, adding they had great feedback on it.
The event, presented on Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.. and 4 to 7 p.m., is accessible and sensory friendly. Santa is also housed off the mountain and on a lower level so children won't have to climb atop the mountain to visit with him. Blinking lights will be turned off and the sound will be turned down.
"We want to make (the exhibit) accessible to everyone," Dahl said.
Among other fun experiences surrounding the exhibit are a Holiday for Heroes on Dec. 5; A Major Event on Dec. 7 and more.
To learn more about the exhibit and other events, visit AChristmasStoryComes Home.com
