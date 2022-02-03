'A Christmas Story' sequel to bring back original Ralphie actor, possibly kindle more interest in Hammond native's work

Ralphie — the connoisseur of soap and deranged Easter Bunny who somehow managed not to shoot his eye out — will soon return to the big screen.

Legendary and Warner Bros. plan to produce a "A Christmas Story" sequel starring Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the 1983 movie that was adapted from Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash."

"A Christmas Story Christmas" will be released on HBO Max, the Hollywood Reporter reported. It will be produced by Billingsley, directed by "The Christmas Chronicles" Director Clay Kaytis and written by Nick Schenk, the screenwriter who penned Clint Eastwood's "Gran Torino" and "The Mule."

"A sequel absolutely has the potential to draw more attention to the original movie and the annual 'A Christmas Story' Comes Home exhibit," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman Heather Becerra said. "The South Shore CVA is excited to see this new movie bring more attention to the 'A Christmas Story' tradition and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Warner Bros. to continue to tell the story. As more details of the sequel emerge, we will explore opportunities to see how our exhibit and the area's connection to Jean Shepherd can bring more people to Hammond and the Region."

The plot will follow Ralphie as he returns to his house on Cleveland Street to provide his kids a magical Christmas like he had as a child. It will have callbacks to the original film that chronicled 9-year-old Ralphie's quest for a Red Ryder BB gun with references to landmarks of Shepherd's Hammond childhood like the Goldblatt's department store, the Cam Lan Chinese restaurant, "some clodhopper down in Griffith" and a "tapestry of obscenity still hanging in space over Lake Michigan."

Shepherd, whose Christmas classic fondly recollected his Region childhood during the late 1930s, also wrote the screenplays to "A Summer Story" and "Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss" that followed the Parker family's further misadventures.

"A Christmas Story 2" already came out in 2012 with Daniel Stern playing the Old Man, but it failed to make much of a splash. It grossed $3.8 million from DVD and Blu-ray sales and flopped with viewers, receiving just a 37% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

None of the actors from the original movie ever appeared in the sequels because they followed the same family but came out much later, aging the original actors out of the roles.

"With the addition of Peter Billingsley to the sequel, I am optimistic that it will be produced much better than its predecessor," said Nick Mantis, who's working on a Shepherd documentary. "You have a seasoned original actor from the original 'A Christmas Story' cast that worked with both Bob Clark and Jean Shepherd. I am hopeful that Peter Billingsley will take his experience he had with them and incorporate it into this much-anticipated sequel. It only makes sense that he is now the old man."

The Hollywood Reporter reports the new sequel will try to capture the tone of the original movie and show the father reconnecting with childhood friends and come to terms with the passing of his old man.

Billingsley, who has become a Hollywood producer and director of movies like "Couples Retreat," will resume the ironic role of Ralphie, a stand-in for Shepherd as a boy.

"While sequels are always tempting, they can be a disaster if not done with some thought. I hope that this one, with the backing of Peter Billingsley, does not turn out to be the turkey that 'A Christmas Story 2' was back in 2012," said Jim Clavin who runs the Flick Lives website dedicated to preserving Shepherd's memory.

"Perhaps Peter will be able to balance the use of plots from the original in order to give the audience a nostalgic reference point, but also introduce new ones from the treasure chest of other stories that Jean Shepherd told during his thousands of hours of broadcasting on WOR radio and in his books and short stories. Three major obstacles to overcome are the absence of Shepherd's narration, Darren McGavin's acting, and Bob Clark's direction. Three 'ghosts' from A Christmas Story past."

If the film is done well, it could spark more interest in Shepherd's other work as a radio host, raconteur, author, humorist and PBS show host, Clavin said.

"If done properly, people will look to learn more about Jean Shepherd and the stories he told, and his legacy as a modern-day Mark Twain will continue to grow," he said.

