'A Fabulous 50’s Christmas' returns to Hammond's Towle Theater

The popular holiday classic "A Fabulous 50’s Christmas" returns to the Towle Theater in December just in time to spread Christmas cheer.

"The Towle Theater has been producing its hallmark holiday show for 15 years to sold out audiences," Director of Administration Kevin Bellamy said in a press release. "After a four-year hiatus, they are proud to bring back 'A Fabulous 50’s Christmas' just in time to get you in the holiday mood. The overall concept of the show was created by Managing Director, Jeff Casey in 2003. It is based on the Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials of the 1950’s complete with original vocal arrangements and television commercials from the era."

Trillium Falotico from "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Show" and Natalie Rae from "Standby" will return to the Towle Theater stage. The historic theater at 5204 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond will welcome debut performances from Emil Ginter from Oak Park, Danielle Kerr from Chicago, Jim LaPietra from Berwyn and Cory McMenomy from Chicago.