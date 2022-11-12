A Fabulous '50s Christmas to ring in holiday at the Towle Theater

A Fabulous '50s Christmas will ring in the holiday season again at the Towle Theater.

The theater in downtown Hammond opened in 2003 with a production of A Fabulous '50s Christmas, which was created by Towle Theatre Managing Director Jeff Casey.

"This holiday season marks their 16th incarnation of the show just in time to get you in the holiday mood. The show is based on the Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials of the 1950s complete with original vocal arrangements and television commercials from the era," Director of Administration Kevin Bellamy said in a press release. "The show has become a holiday tradition for many guests who return year after year to enjoy this nostalgic Christmas production."

Casey directs the musical. Elizabeth Tuazon will provide musical direction.

The play, which is sponsored by Gladish Law Group – DG Law, will feature actors Isabella Andrews from Chicago, Adonis Clayborne from Alsip, Declan Durr from Westmont, Mark Bartishell from Chicago, Emily Landreth from Chicago and Hayley Rosenthal from Chicago.

The theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. will host the play on the weekends of Dec. 2 & 4, 9-10 and 16-18. The Friday and Saturday performances will take place at 8 p.m. and the Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $21 and are nonrefundable. Late seating is not allowed at the black-box theater, given that the only way in is to pass in front of the stage.

For tickets or more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.