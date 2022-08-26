A feast for the senses: Fennville, Michigan has a charm all its own

With a population of around 1,800, Fennville, Michigan is a tiny speck of a place located southeast of the more famous resort destinations of Douglas and Saugatuck.

But this spot on the map has much of the same trendy vibe as those bigger towns. With a cute downtown—all four blocks of it and surrounded by countryside brimming with orchards and vineyards—it’s also a feast for the senses. There’s the fragrance of lavender fields and the vibrant purple and greens of grapes on the vines, and fruits in hues of reds and soft pinkish yellows dotting the apple and peach orchards.

It’s the type of place where you can pick an abundance of fruits and vegetables, take a hayride, explore a corn maze, sample freshly made hard cider and wines pressed from locally grown grapes and other fruit or take a walk through a vintage apple orchard with a herd of goats. Yes, goats.

My goat adventure starts at Evergreen Lane Creamery where Cathy Atlee-Loudon began making goat cheese more than a decade ago. Tucked away on a country road, foray into goat raising began innocuously enough when a goat wandered onto the 30 or so acres that comprise the creamery. No one acknowledged owning the lone goat and because they’re herd animals, owner Catherine Halinski got another one to keep it company. Then there were complications and soon Halinski had a female goat that needed to be milked.

In other words, when life gives you goat milk, make goat cheese.

Flash forward to the present. Evergreen Lane’s cheesemaker Atlee-Loudon estimates they use approximately 280 gallons of cow and goat milk a week to produce their soft and hard cheeses.

“Our biggest demand is for the goat cheese,” said Atlee-Loudon as she led me to the large fenced in area attached to the barn where the goats live when they’re not busy rummaging on everything in sight. The goats are happy to see me, but then I learn friendliness is totally goat and they’re happy to see anyone. While we follow the path into the apple orchard though, the small herd—there are about 11 females now—see something they like even better than me. Apples.

“We have u-pick apples in the fall,” says Atlee-Loudon, “and offer goat walks on Saturdays weather permitting.”

The trek is on flat land and is an easy 45 minutes to one hour stroll.

“We even had someone with a baby stroller last week,” said Atlee-Loudon.

Cheeses, cold drinks and their special chocolate cheese candies they make are for sale in the gift shop. Bring a cooler because you’ll certainly want to stock up.

Just down the road, Fenn Valley Vineyards and Cellar, Virtue Cider and Modales Wine comprise a trifecta of stops for those who want to sample the fermented fruits of the local harvest.

In 1981, the Fennville region became the third in the nation to be designated as an AVA, one of two here. The winery itself is run by the same founding family but since back in 1973 has grown to 240 acres with 100 acres planted in grapes from the original 150. There are tours of the vineyards and the cellars, wine tastings, food, live entertainment, cold wine slushies and large indoor and outdoor seating areas.

“We encourage people to take a tour,” said Brian Lesperance, vice-president of Fenn Valley. “We’re believers in learning about what you’re consuming.”

Besides having a large variety of wines including canned wines (they were the first in the state to do that), the winery is one of the few in Michigan to offer ice wines—those rich dessert wines made from grapes left to freeze on the vine and then pressed while still frozen. Because temperature conditions have to be just so, most ice wines can be found in colder climes such as Canada.

The rolling hills and wide open spaces are perfect for growing fruit in this part of the state and apples abound. Cideries are becoming more prevalent and among them is Virtue, with its Norman French-style cider houses and large outdoor garden areas. Pet-friendly, it was founded by Greg Hall who spent 20 years as the brewmaster at the Goose Island Beer Company in Chicago and then spent several months in Europe learning to make European farmhouse-style cider. For those who think cider is, well, like the cider you buy in the grocery store, think again.

Les Fleurs Royales is one of their botanical ciders made with the lavender that grows wild on their land or gathered locally; semi-sweet ciders is an ice cider, fruit ciders are made with peaches, blueberries, cherries and raspberries among a few of the abundant fruit grown here. Aged in French oak barrels, Lapinette is a Norman-style cidre (that’s how they spell it in France), and Aardbei is one of their dry ciders this one made with apples and strawberries. Alcohol content varies.

Next door—though remember this is country so that’s about half-a-mile, enjoy live music along with cider and the estate wines Modales Wines as well as charcuterie that includes cheeses from Evergreen Lane Creamery.

The land is so lush here you can barely throw a stone without hitting a winery, but Crane’s Pie, Pantry, Restaurant & Winery didn’t start off as a winery. That’s relatively new. A popular u-pick place, Crane’s opened 50 years ago, though the farm is over a century old. Known for their pies, there’s a menu of sandwiches, soups, and salads, a wine tasting room, hayrides and corn maze.

In downtown Fennville, there’s a community garden, playground and several restaurants to choose from but probably the one with the most buzz is Salt of the Earth, a farm-to-fork eatery where they practice sustainability, make pizzas and breads in a wood-burning oven and cure their own meats.

If you have a bike, the 11th annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride is September 17. The routes range from 15 to 62 miles in length through mostly flat or rolling hill terrain. Stops along the 16 mile ride starting in Douglas include Summerhouse Lavender with its gardens, lavender fields and gift shop, Peachbelt Studio where artist Dawn Stafford’s works are displayed in an 1867 red brick one-room schoolhouse and then on to Modales, Virtue and Fenn Valley Vineyards.

If you’re planning on spending the night, the Kingsley House Bed & Breakfast just a short walk from downtown Fennville, is a good choice. Built in 1886 by the man credited with introducing apples to the area, it’s a Queen Anne/Victorian-style house with four-story turret, gables, jacuzzi suites, eight fireplaces and wraparound porch with comfy chairs for watching the world go by.

For more information, 269-857-1701 or saugatuck.com