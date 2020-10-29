 Skip to main content
A Friendly Attraction: Visit The 'Friends' Experience in Chicago
A Friendly Attraction: Visit The 'Friends' Experience in Chicago

For fans of the TV show "Friends," there's a new attraction to check out in Chicago.

The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago opened recently and continues through Jan. 3 at The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago.

"We knew we wanted to bring this to Chicago," said Jonathan Mayers, founder and CEO of Superfly X, which is presenting the attraction in Chicago, along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Brothers Television Group. "We're excited to be here." Mayers said the experience was a hit in Boston and New York prior to its Windy City visit. In Chicago, it's a larger attraction than its previous incarnations.

"The show is a phenomenon," Mayers said, adding they originally started planning the attraction as something to present for the "Friends" TV series 25th anniversary, which was last year. The show debuted in 1994.

Mayers said the show attracts generations of fans now, including those who started watching it from the beginning to new fans who are enjoying reruns now.

Those loyal fans will, no doubt, have a blast walking through the attraction, which features set recreations of rooms from the television show. Guests may sit on the sofa in front of the iconic Friends' fountain, hang out in Monica and Rachel's Kitchen, relax in the recliners in Joey and Chandler's apartment or have a seat for a spell in Central Perk. The Central Perk coffee shop was originally intended to serve snacks and beverages but due to the pandemic, that has been changed.

Mayers said there's something special about the show that has attracted people through the years. "We know these characters," he said. "And the show represents that part of life where your friends are your family."

According to Mayers, it was important to the creators to recreate the sets perfectly and also in many cases to use some of the props from the actual show. There's a segment where visitors can see exact costumes that were worn by the show's performers as well.

"There are a mix of items," Mayers said. "We took a lot of pride in our attention to detail."

As visitors go through the attraction, they'll have a chance to take photographs and selfies in all the familiar rooms and even snap a picture "wearing" all of Chandler's clothes from "The One Where No One's Ready."

There's also a retail shop with everything from shirts to masks. Visitors may reserve tickets for timed entry to the attraction. Cost is $35 plus tax and fees. Safety precautions are put in place at the experience and masks must be worn. To learn more about the attraction, visit FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

