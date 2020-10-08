A Friendly Attraction: Visit The 'Friends' Experience in Chicago

For fans of the TV show "Friends," there's a new attraction to check out in Chicago.

The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago opened recently and continues through Jan. 3 at The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago.

"We knew we wanted to bring this to Chicago," said Jonathan Mayers, founder and CEO of Superfly X, which is presenting the attraction in Chicago, along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Brothers Television Group. "We're excited to be here." Mayers said the experience was a hit in Boston and New York prior to its Windy City visit. In Chicago, it's a larger attraction than its previous incarnations.

"The show is a phenomenon," Mayers said, adding they originally started planning the attraction as something to present for the "Friends" TV series 25th anniversary, which was last year. The show debuted in 1994.

Mayers said the show attracts generations of fans now, including those who started watching it from the beginning to new fans who are enjoying reruns now.