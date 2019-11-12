The classic work, "A Raisin in the Sun," is in the spotlight as the major fall production at Theatre Northwest in Gary.
Theatre Northwest, part of the Indiana University Northwest Department of Performing Arts, is located at IU Northwest in Gary. The school's production of "A Raisin in the Sun," which continues on Friday and Saturday, is directed by Sydney Chatman.
"A Raisin in the Sun," written by Chicagoan Lorraine Hansberry, debuted in 1959 at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre. It later played the Belasco Theatre. In 2014, the play enjoyed a revival on Broadway with Denzel Washington as one of the major stars in the production.
Hansberry's play tells the story of the Younger family, an African-American family on Chicago's South Side, which receives an insurance check after the father of the family passes away. They have ideas of how best to use the money but various circumstances stand in the way of achieving the American dream.
"A Raisin in the Sun" was an important work on the theatrical scene in that it also brought up issues dealing with race, segregation and the plight of the poor. The play won the New York Critics Circle Best Play of the Year in 1959.
Katherine Arfken did scenic design for Theatre Northwest's production of "A Raisin in the Sun." Lighting is designed by Levi J. Wilkins while Brenda Winstead designed costumes. Brian Thomas-Chopps is the sound designer for the show.
FYI: "A Raisin in the Sun" continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Theatre Northwest on the second floor of the Arts & Sciences Building at IU Northwest in Gary. General admission tickets are $10. Cash or check only will be accepted at the door. Reservations are recommended. Call 219-980-6810 or visit iun.edu/theatre to reserve tickets.