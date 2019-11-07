• It is with sadness I report the loss of a long time member of the Northwest Indiana music community with the Nov. 4 passing of guitarist Ricky Frasure, Sr. (age 59) of Portage. Ricky played in a variety of rock bands over the last few decades in and around the Region and was well known and loved by his fellow musicians. A 4 p.m. celebration of Ricky's life will be held on Saturday at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home (6941 Central Ave.) following a 2-4 p.m. visitation with friends and family.
• Region singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Danny Lemmon hosts his popular monthly "Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic" event tonight from 6-10 p.m. at The Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood. Then on Friday, the venue presents the classic rock of Not Dead Yet, followed on Saturday by the R&B grooves of the R&L Rhythm Review. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. More: 708-991-7341
• The Chesterton-based Allgood band perform a 7 p.m. concert of a broad array of musical styles -- both originals and covers -- this Friday at Hobart's Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets: $10. Tickets and info: eventbrite.com or 219-942-1670.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. The rockin' blues of Head Honchos returns Friday at 9 p.m. with The Crawpuppies taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday. A special fundraiser to help the McCord Family as mother Amy McCord battles breast cancer will be held on Sunday from 3-9 p.m. with music by the bands Howlin' Hoosiers, Phantom Zone and Tommy Thompson Band. Donation is $10. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Cousin Dave Neeley will host the 5-9 p.m. Open Jam this Sunday at Baum's Bridge Inn (1092 Baums Bridge Road) in Kouts. More: 219- 766-0515.
• David Hernandez performs a solo acoustic show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at Running Vines Winery (119 S. Calumet Road) in Chesterton. More: 219-711-9463.
• The Brian Carmona Band rocks the house from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday at Rapid Brewing (17759 Bretz Drive) in Homewood. More: 708-960-3193.
• Live music this weekend at the Region Ale Tap House (1080 US 41) in Schererville features the Nick Kazonis-hosted "Open Mic" tonight at 7 p.m. with rockers Cat Man Dog on Friday at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, there is a noon matinee performance by The Braca Tamburitza Band, followed by an 8:30 p.m. pop/rock set from Kris & DJ of the Stop.Drop.Rewind band. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• Reggae Express warms up the Region at 9 p.m. Saturday with island music at Bottoms Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thornton-Lansing Road) in Lansing. More: 708-418-3877 or facebook.com/ReggaeExpress123.
• National touring group Kenny James & Rave On will return to James' hometown for a special event next weekend to perform their award-winning "Tribute to Buddy Holly." The band will headline "Happy Daze: A 1950s Throwback Party" at EAT: An American Bistro (502 Hohman Ave.) in downtown Hammond on Nov. 16, starting at 6 p.m. Also performing are The Spaniels Forever. Guests are encouraged to dress up in '50s attire with prizes for the best 1950s look/costumes; other activities include '50s trivia and contests. Food and cash bar available. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door. Ages 16 & Older. Tickets & More:Eventbrite.com, 219-512-4298 or 219-945-9511
• Father/son duo -- Trooms -- are the performers slated for this Sunday's free live radio concert at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. the store hosts a free live performance that is broadcast via the "Vintage Lounge" channel via: RegionRadio.Live. Admission to the performance is free for all ages and complimentary refreshments are served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219- 945-9511.
• Greg Ashby & Chris Grove team up for a duo acoustic 7 p.m. performance at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso this Friday. More: elementswinebar.com or 219-242-8708.
• American heavy metal group Iced Earth will re-issue the classic 1999 live opus "Alive in Athens" on vinyl on Dec. 16 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the recording recorded on two nights at Athens' Rodon Club in January 1999. The original release was hailed as a classic. The local connection to this band is guitarist and sole remaining original member, Jon Schaffer, a native of Franklin, Indiana. Fans can pre-order at: https://icede.lnk.to/AliveInAthens20thAnniversary.
• Ailing Region bluesman Carl Weathersby will get a little help from his friends at a special "Benefit for Carl" at Rosa's Lounge (3420 W. Armitage Ave.) in Chicago planned for Nov. 24. Featured players include such notable blues artists as Lurrie Bell, Corey Dennison, Isaiah Sharky, Bear Williams, Lil' Ed, and others. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20. More: rosaslounge.com.
• With the seasonal changing of the clocks and the advent of the dropping tempts, folks may already be getting those ol' "Winter Blues," so that is the name of the event happening on Nov. 30 at Hobart Art Theatre. The concert will feature a "Tribute to Muddy Waters" by Waters' youngest son, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz, along with performances by Generation Gap featuring Nic Byrd, and special guest Jack Whittle. Tickets and info: facebook.com/RegionalSpecialEventsShows
• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio will welcome NWI blues guitarist Nic Byrd to its studios on Tuesday evening to guest on its weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Byrd, whose career began as a young child, will reflect on his long musical journey and perform a few original songs live on air, while also spotlighting a few of his original recordings. Stream Lakeshore programs online in real time at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
12 Things to do in the Region this week