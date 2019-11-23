Whether it’s your husband, dad or son, finding the perfect gift for the guy in your life can be challenging.
If you’re in need of some ideas that pack a punch, these options available in the Region or online will make anyone’s holiday.
For the kid at heart
Kids shouldn’t be the only ones having fun Christmas morning. For all of us kids at heart, Mind Benders in Whiting offers several entertaining and thought-provoking gifts that will be a hit with guys.
In the store now, all-in-one model kits ($12-$29, mindbenders.biz) are perfect for the do-it-yourselfer. The kits, from old war planes and tanks to muscle and sports cars, include everything needed from glue to paint. The only thing your guy will need are good eyes and a little patience, co-owner Joel Bender says.
For those who love games, Mind Benders also offers a night of fun with the game, Hacker ($24.99) is an adult level logic thinking game offering 120 progressive levels of play relating to cybersecurity, coding and viruses —without a computer.
Other popular game options include Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Kingdomino priced at $19-$49, Bender said.
For some flash
You can never go wrong with a stylish watch, and Martin Binder Jeweler in Valparaiso offers several popular lines.
The Movado Bold Evolution collection, featuring a 40-millimeter blue ion-plated stainless steel wristwatch ($495, martinbinder.com), is sleek and perfect for casual and professional wear. The Shinola Runwell polished steel wristwatch ($550) features a 47-millimeter polished stainless steel case, brushed dark gunmetal dial and a dark camel leather strap.
Though known for Swiss Army knives, Victorinox also offers men’s watches that are sure to impress, including the Fieldforce ($350, swissarmy.com), which features a rugged design yet offers conveniences such as day and night visibility thanks to a Super-LumiNova-enhanced display.
Jewelry isn’t the only way to get flash. Socks with a splash of pop culture, such as "Star Trek" Mr. Spock Ears men’s casual socks ($10, boldsocks.com) are fun and unique.
For the artist
United Art and Education in Schererville offers a few choices that speak to the heart, especially the ones that love expressing themselves through art.
“Draw With Me, Dad!” ($13, unitednow.com) features 50 scenes designed for parents and children to complete together. This book also contains tips for asking questions and talking with your child while working together, and features doodling and question prompts.
“Little Critter: Just Me and My Dad” ($4) can be a great stocking stuffer or gift from a child. This book tells the story of a father and son who take a camping trip filled with good intentions and mistakes. In the end, the duo make the most of their time together, creating priceless memories.
For the writer, SohoSpark faux leather journals ($18 and up, sohospark.com) can be personalized with a special message. They come in several styles, featuring soaring eagles, fierce dragons, a nautical compass and more.
For the foodie
What dad or grandpa doesn’t have a little bit of a sweet tooth? Tiddleywink Toffee is well known in the Region for its Thin English Delight toffee, which features a thin toffee base slathered in milk or dark chocolate and covered in a variety of toppings.
A one-pound signature box of toffee ($28, tiddleywinktoffee.com) is one of several options, owner Laurie Norris says, with other choices including gluten-free and Thin Mint.
Along the same lines, what dad doesn’t look forward to carving the turkey or ham at holiday dinners? The Mighty Carver electric carving knife ($70, migh tiddley tycarver.com) is a fun twist on the traditional electric knife, designed to look like a chainsaw.
Man Crates wooden crate gift sets ($50 and up, mancrates.com) each offer a themed assortment of luxury goods. The best part: recipients get to pry open the crate with a crowbar. Themes range from whiskey to knife making, jerky, pit master and favorite NFL teams.
For the reader
Books can be a great way to acknowledge personal interests.
For the gamer, “The World of Warcraft Diary” ($50, amazon.com) tells the story behind the making of the game that has become a worldwide phenomenon.
A great choice for military and history enthusiasts, “War is Personal: Hell, Luck and Resilience: A WWII Combat Marine’s Accounts of Okinawa and China” is a deeply personal account about the invasion of Okinawa told by a Marine Corps private who had a front-row seat.
If the man in your life enjoys magazines, make him the star of his very own magazine cover. Yourcover ($20 and up, yourcover.com) allows you to choose a template, such as “sports magazine cover” or “golf magazine cover,” and add up to two photos with customized headlines about their life, family or interests.
For the techie
Still stumped? For guys obsessed with all things tech, dash cams are one of the fastest growing consumer technology categories.
Nextbase offers an Alexa built-in dash cam ($60 and up, nextbase.com) that is hands free and can be used to adjust your home thermostat, call 911 and send clips of incidents to your phone within seconds.
Those prone to losing their wallets may benefit from the Ekster 3.0 Parliament Wallet ($79 and up, ekster.com), a voice-activated smart wallet that offers traceability, quick card access and RFID (radio-frequency tracking) protection. It’s also solar-powered.