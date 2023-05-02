Episode 12: The mother of two boyish men joins Karen in the studio for this special Mother's Day preview to share sage advice with other mothers (and fathers) about parenting.

“Motherhood is amazing, wonderful and overwhelmingly beautiful. But at the same time it is the most horrifying, frustrating, exhausting and terrifying thing,” Allison Thomas says.

“Being a mom is so very hard,” Karen says. "No one can fully prepare you for it."

Still, both women offer candid insights and real world suggestions about the most important job in the world.

"You want to do it right,” Allison says.

“So buckle up buttercup and let's go,” Karen says.

