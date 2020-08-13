A Sweet Tale: Crown Point resident debuts new children's book

For Matt Huss, it's been a joyful adventure writing a whimsical story for children which teaches them a few lessons about restraint and loyalty in friendship.
Huss, who resides in Crown Point, recently debuted the book "Bucky The Sweet-Toothed Beaver." It can be purchased through amazon.com and is available in soft cover and e-book renditions.
"I came up with the idea a couple of years ago," Huss said. As the father of two children, Huss said the idea for the story came about during their car rides in which they'd play a fun little game.
"We used to come up with different words and then we came up with a story," he said. The story eventually evolved into the tale of a beaver who stumbles upon a crate full of candy and what happens when he overindulges in the goodies.
Bucky exhibits signs of not wanting to share and tries to hide the sweets from his friend and his ultimate selfishness gets him into trouble.
"The story becomes about self control and about friendship," Huss said.
Huss, 51, who uses Papa Moose as the pen name for his children's book, chose Yusup Mediyan to illustrate the book. Mediyan, Huss said, had worked on a previous project with him and he was fond of his illustrations.
"He has a talent for drawing with emotion. The detail he puts into it is amazing," Huss said, about Mediyan's work.
Huss, who is the creative director for VKF Renzel USA Corp. in Crown Point, previously worked as a page designer for The Times for 24 years.
The author's interest in writing and reading began when he was a youngster.
"My dad was a writer," Huss said, adding that his parents also had teaching backgrounds. "I grew up reading a lot."
He said he always enjoyed when his father would read books to him. His father even recorded himself reading favorite books so stories could be played when he wasn't around to actually read them.
"I was a comic book kid," Huss said, adding his dream when he was a child was to be a comic book artist.
For Huss, children's books always had such "fun" elements. "I also think a good children's book works for an adult as well as a child," he said. "There's something about absorbing (messages) through the words as well as the pictures."
Huss said his wife, Jeanette, is a great supporter of his work. His kids, Ryan, 11, and Abby, 9, also enjoy the new book.
"They're a good test market. They're pretty good critics," he said.
Huss currently has about 10 children's story ideas. To learn more about the new book and future projects by Huss, visit papamoosebooks.com and www.facebook.com/papamoosebooks.
