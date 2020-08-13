A Sweet Tale: Crown Point resident debuts new children's book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Matt Huss, it's been a joyful adventure writing a whimsical story for children which teaches them a few lessons about restraint and loyalty in friendship.

Huss, who resides in Crown Point, recently debuted the book "Bucky The Sweet-Toothed Beaver." It can be purchased through amazon.com and is available in soft cover and e-book renditions.

"I came up with the idea a couple of years ago," Huss said. As the father of two children, Huss said the idea for the story came about during their car rides in which they'd play a fun little game.

"We used to come up with different words and then we came up with a story," he said. The story eventually evolved into the tale of a beaver who stumbles upon a crate full of candy and what happens when he overindulges in the goodies.

Bucky exhibits signs of not wanting to share and tries to hide the sweets from his friend and his ultimate selfishness gets him into trouble.

"The story becomes about self control and about friendship," Huss said.

Huss, 51, who uses Papa Moose as the pen name for his children's book, chose Yusup Mediyan to illustrate the book. Mediyan, Huss said, had worked on a previous project with him and he was fond of his illustrations.